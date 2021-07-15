https://www.dailywire.com/news/gen-mark-milley-compared-trump-supporters-to-nazis-these-are-the-same-people-we-fought-in-world-war-ii

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, compared supporters of former President Donald Trump to Nazis, according to a new book.

Milley, who has been widely criticized for being “woke,” claimed that Trump was preaching “the gospel of the Führer” when he contested the results of the 2020 election and claimed that Trump had led the U.S. to the brink of its own “Reichstag moment,” a reference to an incident in 1933 that Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler used to consolidate political power in Germany.

New York Magazine reported:

…the general’s worries grew rapidly as the president plunged the nation into chaos following Election Day. Seven days later, Milley got a call from “an old friend” with an explicit warning that Trump and his allies were trying to “overturn the government.” Milley was confident that any attempts by Trump to hold on to power would be thwarted, because the military wouldn’t go along. “They may try, but they’re not going to fucking succeed,” he told aides. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with guns.”

The book says that Milley responded to the January 6 riot by saying, “These guys are Nazis, they’re boogaloo boys, they’re Proud Boys. These are the same people we fought in World War II.”

The report concludes by saying that Milley told Michelle Obama on Biden’s inauguration day that “no one has a bigger smile today than I do. You can’t see it under my mask but I do.”

A separate book documented a separate incident that happened with Milley when Trump was in office in which Milley snapped at Senior White House Adviser Stephen Miller after Miller warned Trump that far-left riots were destroying America last summer.

The allegations are made in a new book by a Wall Street Journal reporter who released excerpts to CNN, which reported:

During one Oval Office debate, senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller chimed in, equating the scenes unfolding on his television to those in a third-world country and claiming major American cities had been turned into war zones. “These cities are burning,” Miller warned, according to the excerpts. The comment infuriated Milley, who viewed Miller as not only wrong but out of his lane, Bender writes, noting the Army general who had commanded troops in Iraq and Afghanistan spun around in his seat and pointed a finger directly at Miller. “Shut the f–k up, Stephen,” Milley snapped, according to the excerpts.

Milley stirred controversy during a recent hearing in front of Congress in which he said he wanted to understand “white rage” and that he found it “offensive” that he was being accused of turning the military “woke” because “we’re studying some theories that are out there.”

Related: WATCH: ‘I’ve Read Mao Tse-Tung. I’ve Read Karl Marx. I’ve Read Lenin. That Doesn’t Make Me A Communist’: Top-Ranking U.S. Military Official Defends Teaching Critical Race Theory

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

