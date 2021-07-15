https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/07/15/georgia-secretary-of-state-finally-calls-for-action-on-fulton-county-election-failures-n411424
About The Author
Related Posts
Florida School Principal to Mom of Six-Year-Old Student: 'Your Choice — $50 or I Beat Your Child'
May 4, 2021
Glenn Greenwald Gives No Quarter to Leftist Reporter Calling for Fox News to Lose Its First Amendment Rights
May 10, 2021
New York Times Thoroughly Beclowns Itself With a Revealing Characterization of Cuba 'Freedom' Chants
July 12, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy