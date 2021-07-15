https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/15/good-luck-you-ineffective-buffoons-the-lincoln-project-releases-its-mission-statement/

LOL, ok guys:

Our mission is clear: Destroy the Republican Party. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 15, 2021

Keep those dollars rolling in, Dems!

I love how you grift money from democrat voters. Keep it up. — e-beth (@ebeth360) July 15, 2021

They ran out of alleged principled conservatives to fund their antics so now they have to move on:

Why not? You can’t leech off it anymore. https://t.co/LTFvQoT0dK — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 15, 2021

How will the GOP ever survive?

“Lincoln Project reportedly spent $10M+ on failed bid to oust GOP senators”https://t.co/eBoac6CSbh https://t.co/kM9z5ta4CR — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 15, 2021

But we do wish these “buffoons” good luck:

