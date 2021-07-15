http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dcQ3Ts9vFeU/

Several GOP lawmakers mocked Black Lives Matter (BLM), a Marxist organization, after it released a statement effectively supporting communism in Cuba, where thousands of Cubans have taken to the streets to protest the oppressive, decades-long authoritarian dictatorship.

On Thursday, Black Lives Matter released a lengthy statement on the demonstrations in Cuba, condemning the “U.S. federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans” and blaming U.S. sanctions for hurting the Cuban people rather than the authoritarian dictatorship, which has killed tens of thousands of its own people.

That policy, BLM continued, has contributed to destabilization, “undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government,” despite the fact that Cubans have not been allowed to choose their own government.

“Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine, and supplies costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion,” the Marxist organization continued, failing to note that communist dictator Fidel Castro, who did not win an election, took over Cuba in 1959 in a “violent siege,” as Breitbart News detailed.

“The people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government because the country has maintained its commitment to sovereignty and self-determination,” BLM continued.

“United States leaders have tried to crush this Revolution for decades. Instead of international amity, respect, and goodwill, the U.S. government has only instigated suffering for the country’s 11 million people – of which 4 million are Black and Brown,” the organization added:

Key GOP personalities expressed outrage following BLM’s statement, particularly in light of the fact that BLM routinely condemned what it described as police brutality during the violent riots that overwhelmed several U.S. cities last year. Unmentioned in BLM’s statement are the documented atrocities inflicted on the Cuban people by authorities:

Independent media confirmed the arrests of at least 5,000 people since protests, Breitbart reported. Díaz-Canel openly called on civilians to violently attack protesters on the streets in an “order of combat” issued late Sunday.

“Here’s the Black Lives Matter org supporting the brutal & oppressive dictatorship in #Cuba,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said following BLM’s statement:

“The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), a Cuban-American, remarked:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) piled on, recognizing BLM as a Marxist organization.

“Biden cannot let his left-wing supporters pressure him into propping up Havana’s communist regime,” she warned:

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) expressed a similar line of thinking.

“A Marxist organization that not only supports defunding the police, but also supports an oppressive Communist regime,” she noted, pointing to BLM’s statement:

“Shameful,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), the son of a Cuban immigrant, said. “The group Black Lives Matter (funded by major players in corporate America) was founded by avowed Marxists and—as millions of Cubans risk their lives to rise up for freedom—BLM stands with…the communist dictatorship”:

“A criminal dictatorship in Cuba oppressing and hurting their own people and endorsed by BLM,” former Trump adviser Mercedes Schlapp observed:

Sen. Tom Cotton (R- AR) added that it is “no surprise that the Marxists of BLM are defending a murderous communist regime”:

Indeed, “BLM was founded by leaders trained in Marxism, which is the philosophical underpinning of communism,” as Breitbart News reported.

