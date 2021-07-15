https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/563206-gop-fumes-over-schumer-hardball-strategy

Republicans are bristling over Senate Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerModerate Democrats call for 9/11-style panel to probe COVID-19 origins Democratic senator: Reconciliation package to include clean electricity standard Number of nonwhite Democratic Senate staffers ticks up from 2020 MORE’s (D-N.Y.) hardball strategy to try to force them to finalize a bipartisan infrastructure deal in a matter of days.

Republican negotiators and members of leadership believe Schumer is trying to jam them and warn that they won’t vote to start debate even on a shell bill that the Democratic leader is intending to use as a vehicle for the bipartisan deal once it’s finalized.

“It’s a bad idea if the bill’s not ready. … Our guys aren’t going to vote for a bill they haven’t seen,” said Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneGOP’s Thune warns .5T deal ‘complicates’ bipartisan infrastructure bill Bipartisan Senate group to finalize infrastructure bill this week Trump getting tougher for Senate GOP to ignore MORE (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schumer will need at least 60 votes to advance the shell legislation, meaning the support of 10 Republicans if every Democrat also goes along with the strategy. If Republicans agree to start debate, they could then substitute in the bipartisan text when it’s done.

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntTrump unhappy with Guilfoyle backing Greitens: report Giuliani to stump for Greitens in Missouri Lobbying world MORE (Mo.), a member of GOP leadership, predicted that there could be 10 Republican senators or more who would vote to advance the bipartisan bill, “but you’ve got to see what the bill looks like.”

And several of his most likely “yes” votes, the Republicans helping negotiate the bipartisan bill, were frustrated by Schumer’s strategy, which his office acknowledged was a hardball move aimed at providing the bipartisan group with a deadline to finalize their bill and prevent talks from dragging on.

Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsMurkowski: Trump has ‘threatened to do a lot’ to those who stand up to him Trump Jr. calls on Manchin, Tester to oppose Biden’s ATF nominee House Republican says colleagues’ ‘job’ is to slow Democratic priorities MORE (R-Maine) characterized Schumer as trying to “jam the bill.”

“We’re still working very hard. We’re making good progress, and he ought to respect that,” Collins said of Schumer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanGOP senators urge Biden to keep Trump-era border restrictions Democrats reach deal on .5T price tag for infrastructure bill Bipartisan Senate group to finalize infrastructure bill this week MORE (R-Ohio), who has helped spearhead the bipartisan negotiations, warned that his group wouldn’t be pushed into meeting the deadline. “We’re not going to rush this,” he said.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDemocrats seek to counter GOP attacks on gas prices Manchin draws red line in infrastructure talks Murkowski: Trump has ‘threatened to do a lot’ to those who stand up to him MORE (R-Utah), another member of the group, said that there were still several issues that need to be resolved.

“I think there’s a lot of drafting that has to be done, and there are still a number of outstanding issues that have to be resolved,” Romney said. “I would think it would be a dereliction of duty to vote for a bill that hasn’t been drafted yet.”

The group, which now consists of 22 members, announced late last month that they had reached a deal on a framework for a bill that would cost $1.2 trillion over eight years.

Since then, they have been working behind the scenes to try to flesh out the legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’ve got an informal deadline to have their remaining issues resolved by the end of Thursday, something some members have suggested is more of a goal as they still try to iron out how to pay for bill’s spending.

But even if they meet that deadline, they still need to finish drafting text and get a score from the Congressional Budget Office.

“You can’t just say, ‘OK, deadline,’” said Sen. Bill Cassidy Bill CassidySenate committee advances bipartisan energy infrastructure bill Murkowski: Trump has ‘threatened to do a lot’ to those who stand up to him Democrats urge online platforms to extend UK child protections to US MORE (R-La.), noting there was no guarantee that they could get agency feedback in time.

Alexander Bolton contributed

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

