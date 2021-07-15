https://www.dailywire.com/news/gop-lawmakers-slam-marxists-of-blm-for-cuba-statement

Republican lawmakers slammed Black Lives Matter for its statement about Cuban anti-communist protests.

As The Daily Wire reported on Wednesday, the racial activism group condemned the United States government for trying to “crush” the Cuban “Revolution” through its embargo, asserting that the policy inhibits Cubans’ ability to choose their own government:

Black Lives Matter condemns the U.S. federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo. This cruel and inhumane policy, instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government, is at the heart of Cuba’s current crisis. Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion. Without that money, it is harder for Cuba to acquire medical equipment needed to develop its own COVID-19 vaccines and equipment for food production. This comes in spite of the country’s strong medical care and history of lending doctors and nurses to disasters around the world. The people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government because the country has maintained its commitment to sovereignty and self-determination. United States leaders have tried to crush this Revolution for decades.

Republican officials quickly denounced the group’s statement.

“The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime,” said Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who is Cuban-American.

The extortionist ring known as the Black Lives Matter organization took a break today from shaking down corporations for millions & buying themselves mansions to share their support for the Communist regime in #Cuba https://t.co/xir94EIJ4X — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 15, 2021

During a Monday speech on the Senate floor, Rubio pointed out that the ultimate reason for Cuba’s economic suffering is its communist government: “Why aren’t fishermen and farmers in Cuba allowed to fish or grow things and sell to people? It’s not the embargo that keeps them from doing that. It’s the regime. Why can’t Cubans own a small business? Why can’t a Cuban do in Cuba what they can do in Miami, what they can do in Washington, what they do in countries all over the world?”

“It’s no surprise that the Marxists of BLM are defending a murderous communist regime,” added Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

It’s no surprise that the Marxists of BLM are defending a murderous communist regime. https://t.co/gsPPABo5UU — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 15, 2021

Carlos Lopez-Cantera — the former Lieutenant Governor of Florida — noted: “My Cuban grandmother (and most Cuban Grandmothers) had a saying. ‘Dime con quien andas, y te dire quien eres.’ Translation: Tell me who you go with and I’ll tell you who you are.”

My Cuban grandmother (and most Cuban Grandmothers) had a saying. “Dime con quien andas, y te dire quien eres.” Translation: Tell me who you go with and I’ll tell you who you are. https://t.co/yub9NY49B7 — Carlos Lopez-Cantera (@LopezCantera) July 15, 2021

“Here’s the Black Lives Matter org supporting the brutal & oppressive dictatorship in #Cuba,” commented Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

Here’s the Black Lives Matter org supporting the brutal & oppressive dictatorship in #Cuba – https://t.co/Y79yuTr2Mb — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 15, 2021

Acting Director of National Security Ric Grenell remarked: “@Politico’s Immigration reporter fails to fact check Black Lives Matter’s incredibly offensive Cuba statement.”

. @politico’s Immigration reporter fails to fact check Black Lives Matter’s incredibly offensive Cuba statement. https://t.co/LUDSL7EZmV — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 15, 2021

“A Marxist organization that not only supports defunding the police, but also supports an oppressive Communist regime,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

A Marxist organization that not only supports defunding the police, but also supports an oppressive Communist regime👇 https://t.co/QwBERIhTba — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) July 15, 2021

As many of the lawmakers noted, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors — who recently resigned after a multimillion-dollar home-buying spree — once confessed that she and others in the movement are “trained Marxists.”

The organization has also explicitly voiced opposition to the nuclear family.

