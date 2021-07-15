https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/563107-gop-vaccine-resistance-poses-growing-challenge-in-pandemic-fight

Growing GOP resistance to COVID-19 vaccines is raising alarms among public health experts and creating a major challenge as the U.S. tries to move past a pandemic that has lasted almost a year and a half.

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference cheered talk of a lower-than-expected vaccination rate over the weekend. Tennessee is ending outreach to adolescents on vaccines, including for COVID-19, amid pressure from state GOP lawmakers. And a range of conservative media hosts and lawmakers have expressed concerns over the vaccine and the Biden administration’s outreach efforts.

The resistance helps explain why over 30 percent of U.S. adults remain unvaccinated, with even higher percentages in Republican-leaning states, leaving places with lower vaccination rates at risk of localized surges of the virus.

“It’s really profoundly sad to note that essentially almost 100 percent of every person who’s admitted to the hospital today with COVID could have been prevented,” said William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

Over 99 percent of the people now dying from the virus are unvaccinated, experts say, and the vaccines have been found to be remarkably safe and effective after tens of millions of people have received them.

Some Republicans, however, are casting doubt on that consensus.

Sen. Ron JohnsonRonald (Ron) Harold JohnsonWisconsin Rep. Gallagher raises nearly 5K amid Senate speculation Advocacy groups press Biden to name new watchdog at housing agency McConnell: House, Senate GOP wins in 2022 would check Biden MORE (R-Wis.) held a controversial event last month warning of the side effects of vaccination. He told HuffPost on Tuesday that he is “not an anti-vaxxer” but is instead “trying to provide accurate information.”

Other GOP lawmakers have pushed back on President Biden Joe BidenAlabama military base orders troops to show vaccination proof amid increased COVID-19 cases Arizona’s Maricopa County approves M for new vote-counting machines On The Money: Democrats reach deal on .5T target | Biden rallies Democrats: ‘We’re going to get this done’ MORE’s call for a “door to door” vaccination effort, misrepresenting the outreach while doing so. Rep. Lauren Boebert Lauren BoebertNewsmax issues statement in favor of vaccines after host says they’re ‘against nature’ McCarthy, GOP face a delicate dance on Jan. 6 committee Kinzinger urges Republican leaders to call out ‘garbage politicians’ who play on vaccine fears MORE (R-Colo.) tweeted that an “army” led by Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciHillicon Valley: Facebook petitions for FTC chair’s recusal in antitrust case | Olivia Rodrigo teams with White House to push for vaccines on social media | Twitter removing ‘Fleets’ function in August Olivia Rodrigo makes surprise appearance at White House briefing Olivia Rodrigo visits White House for COVID-19 vaccine push MORE, Biden’s chief medical adviser, would be knocking on doors to “push the experimental COVID vaccine.”

The White House has clarified repeatedly that the individuals participating in the door-knocking campaign, which has been ongoing since April, are local doctors, faith leaders and other members of local communities and that they are not representatives of the federal government.

The vaccine resistance from some on the right has prompted other Republicans to push back.

“I think it’s an enormous error for anyone to suggest that we shouldn’t be taking vaccines,” Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDemocrats seek to counter GOP attacks on gas prices Manchin draws red line in infrastructure talks Murkowski: Trump has ‘threatened to do a lot’ to those who stand up to him MORE (R-Utah) told reporters on Wednesday. “The politicization of vaccination is an outrage and frankly moronic.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: Democrats reach deal on .5T target | Biden rallies Democrats: ‘We’re going to get this done’ McConnell: Biden voting rights speech ‘utter nonsense’ McConnell blasts .5T budget deal MORE (R-Ky.) has also spoken out repeatedly, including in his home state of Kentucky, in favor of vaccinations.

“I’m perplexed by the difficulty we have in finishing the job,” McConnell told reporters on Tuesday. “If you’re a football fan, we’re in the red zone, but we’re not in the end zone yet, and we need to keep preaching that getting the vaccine is important.”

When asked about Johnson and other Republicans raising doubts about the vaccine, McConnell said, “I can only speak for myself.”

And after a Newsmax host suggested during a segment last week that vaccines go “against nature,” a Newsmax spokesperson distanced the network from the comments by issuing a statement saying it “strongly” supports the Biden administration’s efforts to distribute coronavirus vaccines.

The divide is starkly apparent on the map. The top 21 states for adult vaccination rates all went for Biden in November, while the bottom nine states went for former President Trump Donald TrumpTop generals feared Trump would attempt coup after election and had informal plan to stop it: book Arizona’s Maricopa County approves M for new vote-counting machines On The Money: Democrats reach deal on .5T target | Biden rallies Democrats: ‘We’re going to get this done’ MORE, according to data compiled by The New York Times. In states like Missouri and Arkansas that are now seeing surges, only about 55 percent of adults have at least one shot.

Trump has said that people should get the vaccine, but he has not made it a priority by taking steps such as appearing in public service announcements. The vaccines were developed during the Trump administration, which has received credit for its Operation Warp Speed program.

Harold Pollack, co-director of the University of Chicago Health Lab, said anti-vaccine messages are “having a harmful effect,” but acknowledged that the magnitude of that effect on overall vaccination rates is still unclear.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiHillicon Valley: Facebook petitions for FTC chair’s recusal in antitrust case | Olivia Rodrigo teams with White House to push for vaccines on social media | Twitter removing ‘Fleets’ function in August Overnight Defense: US to evacuate Afghan allies at end of July | Biden meets with final top US commander in Afghanistan | Weapons buyer nominee withdraws amid IG probe Biden meets with general who stepped down as commander in Afghanistan MORE said Wednesday that the administration will continue to work with local partners in states to push back against vaccine misinformation and communicate that the vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are not vaccinated. On Wednesday, the administration was focused on reaching a younger audience as Biden and Fauci cut videos encouraging vaccines with pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

“There is misinformation out there. Sometimes that’s traveling on platforms, sometimes that’s traveling, unfortunately, out of the mouths of elected officials,” Psaki said. “The most important thing we can do is not see this as a partisan issue because certainly the virus is killing people, whether they’re Democrats or Republicans.”

Psaki forcefully pushed back against GOP South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s criticism of the door-to-door vaccine program last week, saying the failure to provide accurate health information is “literally killing people.”

She declined to comment directly on Tennessee’s decision to end outreach to adolescents but emphasized that the more contagious delta variant remains a threat to Americans of all ages.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy Vivek MurthyMurthy: COVID-19 vaccine development could bring ‘cures and treatments for other illnesses much, much closer’ Do you need a vaccine booster and other questions swirling around COVID Pfizer to brief US health officials on coronavirus booster shot: report MORE is expected to appear in the White House briefing room on Thursday to talk about health misinformation, further elevating the issue at the White House.

Some experts say they think persuasion and incentives are reaching their limits, and that employers should start mandating the vaccine for their employees, something that could become easier once the Food and Drug Administration grants full approval.

Still, Pollack said the responsibility largely falls at the feet of prominent conservatives to adopt a sound message on vaccines and pushback against misinformation and irresponsible rhetoric.

“They are trusted messengers on this issue, which is politically polarized, in a way that the Biden administration is not,” Pollack said. “It is a failure within the conservative movement to provide a culturally competent public health message that is at the core of this problem.”

