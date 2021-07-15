https://www.cnsnews.com/blog/craig-bannister/gov-desantis-urges-police-officers-move-florida-well-actually-stand-law

Police officers are “going to be supported much more resolutely” if they move to Florida to work, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) said, urging law enforcement professionals to seek employment in his state.

“They want to come to Florida” because “because the culture is better, and they understand they’re going to be supported much more resolutely,” Gov. DeSantis said during remarks at a press event in Green Cove Springs on Monday..

Other states are suffering “huge spikes in crime” because citizens don’t support the police and their governments have anti-law enforcement policies, the Gov. DeSantis said:

“Make no mistake: the reason that you have such huge spikes in crime in many parts of the country is because of not standing up for law enforcement, having weak policies where you’re letting people out, and you’re not prosecuting people who are committing habitual offenses. “That is clearly causing disastrous consequences.”

While municipalities in other states were trying to slash police budgets and attacking law enforcement last year, Florida said “We’re not defunding the police, we’re going to fund them with bonuses,” DeSantis noted.

“If you have a chance to do law enforcement in Florida versus some of these other jurisdictions you’re much better off in Florida because we’ll actually stand by law enforcement,” DeSantis promised.

“No one wants to work where they’re not supported,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told the audience.

