Actress Megan Fox described her experience at the Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier UFC fight in Las Vegas, on Sunday, noting former President Donald Trump’s attendance at the event and the crowd’s enthusiastic embrace of the president.

“He was a legend,” Fox told “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Arsenio Hall. “That arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he came in.”

Fox attended the event with boyfriend rapper Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker.

Other high-profile celebrities, like musician Justin Bieber and actor Mel Gibson, were at the fight, too. But it was Trump, Fox suggested, who drew the most attention.

“I was in a row with Bieber — Trump was also in my row,” she told Hall. “And I’ve never seen a secret service person before. So, he had like 30 secret service with him. He was a legend. That arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he came in.”

The actress, seemingly joking, said she doesn’t know how she personally feels about the seating arrangement, as she was far more concerned about her own safety if the former president were to be a “target.”

“I was like, ‘I don’t know how I feel about this, because if someone is a target, then I’m like, I could get harmed because I am like adjacent to where he is.’ So, I was worried about my own safety, that’s all I was caring about,” Fox said.

As highlighted by The Daily Wire’s Joe Morgan, Trump was met at the arena with mostly cheers and chants of “U-S-A,” though he was warned before the fight he might catch some booing:

Before the fight, UFC President Dana White told TMZ that Trump would be placed by the octagon for the main event, even though the risk of hearing boos from the crowd was high. “He don’t care,” White said of Trump. “He’s not that guy. He’s not hiding in a box somewhere.” “He and I have been friends for over 20 years,” White said, according to Sporting News. “And he’s a huge fight fan, not just UFC. He’s a fight fan. He likes fighting like I like fighting.”

Morgan noted, “Trump was the first sitting president to attend a UFC event when he attended a fight at the Madison Square Garden for UFC 244 in 2019, per USA Today.”

Fox made waves earlier this month when she talked about her 8-year-old son wearing dresses to school, The Daily Wire reported:

Actress Megan Fox broke down in tears when asked about her children during an interview published this week with InStyle. The mother of three said she worries most about her 8-year-old son, whom she encourages to wear dresses to school — something the child has done since he was at least four years old, per Fox. The actress told InStyle young Noah has been subject to “mean, awful people and cruel people” online. “I don’t want him to ever have to read that shit because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’” Fox, 35, said.

WATCH:

Megan Fox on sitting next to Trump at the UFC Fight in Vegas this past weekend: “He was a legend. That arena was, like, very supportive of Trump when he came in.” pic.twitter.com/T5XeEvkxmY — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) July 14, 2021

