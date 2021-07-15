https://thehill.com/changing-america/enrichment/arts-culture/563211-heres-americas-new-favorite-ice-cream-flavor-and-if

A new survey has found the new favorite ice cream flavor in the United States — and it probably isn’t what you think.

After reaching out to 4,000 of its social media followers, major ice cream manufacturer Turkey Hill shared the results of its survey with Reader’s Digest. In a surprising twist, classics such as vanilla, chocolate and strawberry didn’t even make the top 10.

The winner of the top spot and America’s hearts? Choco mint chip.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Vanilla and chocolate didn’t fall too far behind, coming in at 12 and 13, respectively.

“They’re fantastic flavors and universally liked,” Turkey Hill President John Cox said, “which makes them good choices for birthday parties and ice cream socials.”

Here are Turkey Hill’s top 10 favorite flavors:

Choco Mint Chip. Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup (chocolate ice cream with ribbons of peanut butter). Butter Pecan. Chocolate Marshmallow. Black Raspberry. Black Cherry. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Double Dunker (mocha ice cream with cookie dough and chocolate cookie swirls). Peanut Butter Ripple (vanilla ice cream with peanut butter waves). Cookies n Cream.



READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

‘JACKASS’ STAR BITTEN BY SHARK WHILE FILMING ‘SHARK WEEK’ STUNT

‘QUEER EYE’ CAST FACED ‘BLATANT’ HATE FILMING IN TEXAS

BURGER KING DECLARES WAR ON CHICK-FIL-A OVER LGBTQ+ RIGHTS AND CHICKEN SANDWICHES

TV STAR APOLOGIZES FOR BEING QUEEN OF ‘RACIST, SEXIST AND ELITIST’ ORGANIZATION’S PAGEANT

IN ‘GREATEST ART FIND IN 100 YEARS,’ MAN DISCOVERS LONG-LOST VAN GOGH MASTERPIECE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

