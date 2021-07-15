https://www.dailywire.com/news/hes-threatening-to-kill-himself-richard-shermans-wife-says-in-911-call

On Wednesday morning, free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested on suspicion of burglary domestic violence. Sherman was arrested at his wife’s parents’ home in Redmond, Washington, after crashing his black Mercedes sedan, according to officials.

Police arrived at the residence to find Sherman outside of the home, where he fought with police before being arrested and then taken to a local hospital.

According to The Seattle Times, Sherman attempted to walk away from police when they informed him that they were placing him under arrest. A police dog was used to apprehend Sherman, who suffered a cut on his lower leg during the arrest.

Late Wednesday, Seattle’s KIRO Radio 97.3 FM released audio of the 911 call to police that led to the arrest. Toward the end of the call, the person calling 911 identified herself as “Ashley Sherman,” Richard Sherman’s wife.

While on the call with the emergency dispatcher, Ashley Sherman can be heard asking requesting officer assistance, saying that her “husband is drunk and threatening to kill himself.”

“He is being aggressive, he’s wrestling with my uncle, he’s threatening to kill himself, he has sent text messages to people saying he’s going to hang himself … he said that if the police show up he’ll try to fight them,” Ashley Sherman said to the dispatcher.

The dispatcher asked if Sherman had been physical with anyone at the residence.

“Yes, yes it has,” Ashley said. “He just tried to fight him.”

The woman can also be heard asking Sherman to stop and informs the dispatcher that he was attempting to leave in a black Mercedes SUV.

“Richard, please stop. Please stop,” Ashley Sherman can be heard saying.

Audio of the 911 call can be heard below:

KIRO in Seattle has just aired the Richard Sherman 911 call. pic.twitter.com/adlBo0i2Z6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 14, 2021

In a subsequent call from Ashley Sherman, she said that she believed Richard Sherman was heading to her parents’ house and that she had called ahead to warn them.

Police intercepted Richard Sherman outside his wife’s parents’ home.

According to The Seattle Times, police also received a call from a construction worker, who reported that a “possibly impaired driver had driven into a closed construction zone on eastbound Highway 520, just before the exit onto 148th Avenue Northeast, and struck a concrete barrier, Mead said. The driver left and a member of the work crew located the heavily damaged vehicle a half-mile away in a parking lot and called 911 to relay the information to troopers”

When officers arrived, the driver of the vehicle was no longer there, and police began their search for the driver.

A 911 call was then placed to Redmond police officers around 1:49 a.m. of an alleged burglary in progress, where Sherman was arrested.

Ashley Sherman — identifying herself as Ashley Moss — told the Seattle Times that “no one was injured” in the incident leading to Richard Sherman’s arrest.

“At this time we’re going to make no statements, except he didn’t harm anybody,” she said. “My kids were not harmed in the incident. He’s a good person and this is not his character. We’re doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured.”

Sherman is facing several charges and his hearing will take place Thursday afternoon, where a judge will determine whether there was probable cause for arrest. The judge could set bail.

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers, and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

