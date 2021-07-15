https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/15/ho-lee-chit-conservative-womans-thread-about-what-has-happened-just-in-the-last-48-hours-in-america-a-terrifying-and-important-read/

There is some scary stuff going on in our country, folks. Usually, we do our best to keep things light, we point and laugh at the Left, the media, and even President Pudding Cup but what we are seeing now is unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Stacey Lennox from PJ Media was good enough to lay it all out in a quite frankly terrifying thread.

In the last 48 hours …

In the last 48 hours: 1. Our govt & media have lied about the reason for protests in Cuba

2. Our president called everyone who wants secure & accessible elections a racist.

3. Our Sec of State invited authoritarian regimes from a corrupt international organization to come /1 — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) July 15, 2021

Our govt. wants us to believe Cubans are protesting over a rise in COVID cases.

Or that it’s somehow America’s fault because you know, it’s always our fault.

Keep going.

evaluate our human rights record.

4. The media is pumping Steele Dossier Part Deux Pee Tape Boogaloo like we are going to buy it

5. We see the Chair of the Joint Chiefs is a politicized hack who is completely off the rails.

6. The Press Secretary just told us the Biden /2 — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) July 15, 2021

Yeah, that new Russia story is a hoot. We keep waiting for Tom Arnold to share those ‘pee tapes.’

Sorry, bad visual.

is ending scientific inquiry by leveraging Big Tech as an arm of the govt

7. The DNC wants to leverage common carriers to decide what texts you get.

8. The HHS Sec says the govt has the right to know if you’re vaccinated That is just off the top of my head. It would seem to /3 — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) July 15, 2021

Deciding what texts people receive.

Granted, they can’t figure out how to get spam calls to stop but still … this is some scary, controlling stuff, folks.

me, the Cuban protestors waving the American flag have a better idea of the American IDEA than anyone governing us does anymore. And they might not want to come here anymore. We have the internet, but it is being censored. We have elections but Tech overlords /4 — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) July 15, 2021

have more say than voters. The democrats “budget” will now govern private employment relationships & Americans can be forced to join unions they want no part of. I went to bed Sunday night in America. I have no idea what evolving banana republic I am in now. /end — Stacey – #InTheBloc (@ScotsFyre) July 15, 2021

End.

Indeed.

***

Related:

‘Much brave. Such WOW’: Peter Hasson’s thread about the ACTUAL TX voting law makes TX Dems who RAN look even wussier

ACTUAL govt. censorship: Jen Psaki admits WH in touch with Big Tech, has been ‘flagging’ problematic COVID posts on Facebook

Not even a SCIENTIST: Biden’s senior COVID response adviser Andy Slavitt gets completely WRECKED in fact-filled thread

‘Shot heard ’round the world?’ Tucker Carlson comes out SWINGING with fact-based segment on ‘meaningful 2020 voter fraud’ in GA (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

