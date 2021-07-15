https://www.dailywire.com/news/hope-that-d-taste-good-b-doordash-driver-violates-food-meant-for-an-nypd-cop

Brooklyn police are searching for a DoorDash delivery driver who was caught on video contaminating food meant to be delivered to a police office as he stuck a note under the food that read, “Hope that dik taste good bitch!”

The video featured a screenshot from the DoorDash app telling the driver to deliver the order from Chipotle to the 61st Precinct’s station house on Coney Island Avenue in Sheepshead Bay.

The New York Post reported:

“Ya kno I’m bout to violate the s–t out this order 61st precient [sic],” the video, posted by a user with the handle “So Certified,” was captioned. “I dreamed of moments like this,” it continued. “god u been so good to me like idk how to re pay u.”

“The contamination may be retaliatory in nature as the driver posted a message to his Facebook page saying: ‘This is a Facebook public announcement, I don’t violate people food like that … that was personal. we at war,’” PJ Media added.

DoorDash issued a statement to NBC New York about the incident: “This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our community. We take the trust and respect of merchants, customers, and Dashers extremely seriously. We have deactivated the Dasher and have reached out to the customer involved.”

Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer, added in a statement that “the actions displayed by this third-party delivery driver are inexcusable, and we’ve ensured our delivery partner has deactivated the individual’s account,” Fox News reported.

Fox News surmised, “The driver used his hands and genitalia to ‘violate’ the order,” adding, “Police sources said it wasn’t immediately clear whether the cop for whom the order was intended sampled the food before realizing it had been tampered with.”

The Daily Wire reported in late April of the mass exodus by members of the New York Police Department in 2020: “Members of the NYPD grew so disenchanted with their jobs in 2020 that over 5,300 uniformed officers either retired or quit, an astonishing 75% increase over the year before, amounting to 15% of the total number of officers on the force. The impetus for the officers quitting seemed to be the death of George Floyd and the unrest that followed; between May 25 and June 24, 2020, a whopping 272 officers left the force in one month.”

“2,600 officers quit and 2,746 filed for retirement, according to the New York Post. The 5,346 officers who left the force were nearly 2,300 more than left the force in 2019, when 1,509 officers quit and 1,544 filed for retirement,” The Daily Wire continued. “This year, over 830 officers have left the NYPD. Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, warned, ‘Cops are forming a conga line down at the pension section and I don’t blame them. NYPD cops are looking for better jobs with other departments or even embarking on new careers.’”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

