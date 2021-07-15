https://www.dailywire.com/news/house-dems-launch-investigation-into-firm-conducting-az-election-audit-want-trump-communication

House Democrats are investigating the Florida-based cybersecurity firm Cyber Ninjas, one of the primary firms involved in the controversial Maricopa County 2020 general election audit.

House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and House Civil Rights Subcommittee leader Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) have asked if Cyber Ninjas is working to “reverse the result of a free and fair election for partisan gain.”

Maloney and Raskin are seeking from the firm’s CEO “a raft of documents related to the audit, including information about who is paying for it,” CNBC News stated in a report Wednesday.

They’re also requesting any communications, between November 6, 2020, and the present, that could have occurred between Cyber Ninjas affiliates and former President Donald Trump, or between Cyber Ninja affiliates and a number of Trump allies.

“We are writing to request information about Cyber Ninjas’ participation in an ‘audit’ of nearly 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County, Arizona, in the 2020 election,” Maloney and Raskin told Cyber Ninjas CEO Douglas Logan in a letter. “We are concerned about your company’s role in this highly unusual effort, given Cyber Ninjas’ apparent lack of experience in conducting election-related audits; reports that the company engaged in sloppy and insecure audit practices that compromised the integrity of ballots and voting equipment and were questioned by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ); and evidence that you and other individuals funding the audit have sought to advance the ‘big lie’ of debunked voter fraud allegations in the November 2020 presidential election,” the letter continues. “Americans’ right to vote is protected by the Constitution and is the cornerstone of our democratic system of government,” write Maloney and Raskin. “The Committee is seeking to determine whether the privately funded audit conducted by your company in Arizona protects the right to vote or is instead an effort to promote baseless conspiracy theories, undermine confidence in America’s elections, and reverse the result of a free and fair election for partisan gain.” As The Daily Wire reported Thursday, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, a Republican, defended Cyber Ninjas and the audit more broadly during an interview earlier this week. “I’m confident because it’s not just them,” Fann said, referring to Cyber Ninjas. “Everybody keeps just counting on them when actually they are working with a number of other contractors that have experience in audits and in their expertise in their own fields. … This is a joint effort.” “Do I think that it’s gone as smoothly as it could have?” the Republican added. “Heck, no. This is the first time in the history of our nation that anybody has done an audit of this magnitude. And so, quite honestly, we are doing a lot of things, triple-checking, just to make sure that this is all correct.” During the same interview, Fann said the number of election ballots “do not match” the ballot totals documented by Maricopa County, though she noted that she’s uncertain how wide the apparent discrepancy is. Related: AZ Audit: Ballot Count, Certified Count ‘Do Not Match,’ Says Senate President

