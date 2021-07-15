https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-biden-cuba-communism-protest

Former President Donald Trump fired off a scorching statement criticizing the Biden administration for not doing enough to support the popular uprising against the communist regime in Cuba.

“The proud people of Cuba are desperate to be free from the iron boot heel of the Island’s Communist regime. These incredible warriors for freedom risk everything to take to the streets in their quest for freedom,” Trump said in a statement.

“The Biden Administration’s refusal to forcefully condemn Communism and the Cuban Communist Regime is a national travesty. The Biden Administration’s ludicrous suggestion that the Cubans are protesting government mismanagement — not brutal Communist oppression — is an insult to every Cuban patriot who has suffered, been imprisoned, or died in pursuit of freedom,” he continued.

Biden had been criticized for a lukewarm statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price citing the “mismanagement” in Cuba and signaling support for the people speaking out against oppression.

“Today’s Democrat Party is so far left they can’t even take a stand against violent Communism. Many are Communists themselves!” Trump continued in his statement.

“The Biden Administration is squandering a historic opportunity to stand for freedom and human rights in our home region. The Biden Administration is betraying the freedom-loving people of Cuba,” he added. “I fought for Cuba, they didn’t.”

Psaki released a less equivocal statement on communism in Cuba about the same time as the release of the Trump statement.

“First I would say communism is a failed ideology, and we certainly believe that. It has failed the people of Cuba, they deserve freedom, they deserve a government that supports them, whether that is making sure they have health and medical supplies, access to vaccines, or whether they have economic opportunity and prosperity,” Psaki said in the video below.

“And instead this has been a government an authoritarian communist regime that has repressed its people and has failed the people of Cuba. Hence we’re seeing them in the streets,” she explained. “But I would note the ideology of the government which is failed, has led to a lack of access to economic opportunity, to medical supplies, to COVID vaccines. So all of those pieces are true.”

Here’s the statement from the White House on communism in Cuba:







‘President Biden stands with the Cuban people’: White House reaffirms U.S. support of protesters



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

