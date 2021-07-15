https://thehill.com/policy/technology/563238-if-i-was-going-to-do-a-coup-becomes-viral-punchline-after-latest-trump

Former President Donald TrumpDonald TrumpTop generals feared Trump would attempt coup after election and had informal plan to stop it: book Arizona’s Maricopa County approves M for new vote-counting machines On The Money: Democrats reach deal on .5T target | Biden rallies Democrats: ‘We’re going to get this done’ MORE’s line in a press statement about how if he was going to do a coup it would not be with Gen. Mark Milley Mark MilleyTop generals feared Trump would attempt coup after election and had informal plan to stop it: book Overnight Defense: US to evacuate Afghan allies at end of July | Biden meets with final top US commander in Afghanistan | Weapons buyer nominee withdraws amid IG probe Biden meets with general who stepped down as commander in Afghanistan MORE has quickly become a viral punchline.

Trump made the remark in a written statement while describing as “ridiculous” suggestions that he might have taken part in a coup after he lost the presidential election — a defeat he has refused to concede.

“So ridiculous! Sorry to inform you, but an Election is my form of ‘coup,’ and if I was going to do a coup, one of the last people I would want to do it with is General Mark Milley,” Trump said.

Milley is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and was nominated to that role by Trump, who has since turned on him.

An upcoming book by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker called “I Alone Can Fix It” says Milley was concerned about Trump attempting a coup at the end of his presidency. The books says Milley talked to his deputies about the possibility.

“They may try, but they’re not going to f—— succeed,” Milley told his deputies, according to the book. “You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with the guns.”

Trump’s response to the excerpt has drawn online attention and become the punchline for jokes on Twitter.

“Sometimes when I really want to hurt someone’s feelings I say “I would never pick you to run my coup,” Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz Brian Emanuel SchatzProgressives should know a financial transaction tax would hurt average Americans Bipartisan senators ask CDC, TSA when they will update mask guidance for travelers GOP senators warn they could pull support for Biden deal MORE (D) tweeted.

Sometimes when I really want to hurt someone’s feelings I say “I would never pick you to run my coup.” — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) July 15, 2021

“If I Was Going To Do A Coup” (Regnery), by Donald J. Trump. In bookstores this fall. — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 15, 2021

Trump has me thinking. If i was going to do a coup, who would i do it with? — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 15, 2021

Trump has me thinking. If i was going to do a coup, who would i do it with? If you were gonna do a coup who would you like to do it with? Quote tweet yours. I’ll go… 1. The Rock

2. Underdog

3. MacGruber

4. Sarah Silverman https://t.co/Gm9er2907A pic.twitter.com/I6Ej5McZIo — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) July 15, 2021

Roses are red

Violets are blue

If I was going to do a coup

I’d do it with you https://t.co/180zKIJEJj — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) July 15, 2021

Suggestion for a nice short bio for any folks using dating apps: “If I was going to do a coup, you are the first person I would want to do it with.” — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) July 15, 2021

“If I was going to do a coup,” a reflective essay — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 15, 2021

My Not Planning a Coup T-Shirt, etc etc — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 15, 2021

