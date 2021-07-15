https://thepostmillennial.com/msnbc-for-the-people-act-replay-911?utm_campaign=64469
American News Jul 15, 2021 3:35 PM EST
On Sept. 11, 2001 terrorists hijacked passenger planes and flew them into the World Trade Centers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, DC, killing more than 3,000 people.
MSNBC host Joy Reid and Lincoln Project senior advisor Stuart Stevens agreed that if the For the People Act is not passed, there will be “a replay of 9/11,” when terrorists hijacked passenger planes and flew them into the World Trade Centers in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, DC, killing more than 3,000 people.
“Last word to you, Stuart, if we don’t do this, then what happens? In your view?” Reid asks.
“Well look, I think it’s our inability to imagine what will happen,” Stevens says.
“Yeah,” Reid nods in agreement.
“Which is our greatest danger,” Steven confirms, “It is a replay of 9/11. We cannot imagine this attack on America. We have to get out of that. We call it the American experiment because it could have failed. It was an experiment and it’s up to us to defend that.”
“Absolutely,” Reid confirms.
While 9/11 was a terrorist act committed by mass murderers, the For the People Act is a far-reaching bill that would change the face of elections in every state.
