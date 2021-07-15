https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/inspector-general-brutalizes-fbi/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
IG Report shows that the FBI allowed USA Gymnastics coach Larry Nassar get away with his child sex crimes.
FBI agents also made false statements to cover up their crimes.
Think I’m exaggerating?
Read this letter. pic.twitter.com/Btw4O1AIhr
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 14, 2021
I wrote about it here in 2018. Wonder how many girls would have been spared if Comey’s FBI wasn’t fixated on Team Trump, prepping informants, meeting with Chris Steele and seeking unlawful FISA warrants?https://t.co/fkK2DfB73G
— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 14, 2021