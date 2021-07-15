https://www.oann.com/intel-in-talks-to-buy-globalfoundries-for-about-30-billion-wsj/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=intel-in-talks-to-buy-globalfoundries-for-about-30-billion-wsj



FILE PHOTO: An Intel Tiger Lake chip is displayed at an Intel news conference during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An Intel Tiger Lake chip is displayed at an Intel news conference during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

July 15, 2021

(Reuters) – Intel Corp is in talks to buy semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries Inc for about $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/intel-is-in-talks-to-buy-globalfoundries-for-about-30-billion-11626387704?st=zikpzvlm8jjdjvf&reflink=article_copyURL_share on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

