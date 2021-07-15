https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/15/is-just-some-ok-twitter-reminds-everybody-theres-no-evidence-of-widespread-voter-fraud-in-georgia-and-people-have-thoughts/

Earlier today we told you that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who late last year called that state’s election in November of 2020 “safe, secure and honest,” now seems to be changing his tune somewhat. Here’s the latest example:

Fulton County’s continued failures have gone on long enough with no accountability. Rick Barron and Ralph Jones, Fulton’s registration chief, must be fired and removed from Fulton’s elections leadership immediately. Fulton’s voters and the people of Georgia deserve better. — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) July 15, 2021

Now people are noticing that the language of the Big Tech fact-checkers is evolving somewhat. We’ve gone from “most secure election in history” to “mostly secure”:

Notice the change in language here. Now its no “widespread” voter fraud. Is just some ok? Should it not be fixed regardless? pic.twitter.com/4dZlmInhmt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 15, 2021

Have we seen a more desperate Twitter headline?? “According to fact checkers and journalists” https://t.co/7BjztBmfOE — ExtraDeplorable (@extradeplorable) July 15, 2021

And the fact-checkers and journalists have NEVER been wrong before! *Eye roll*

Funny how we went from “the most secure election in history with zero cases of fraud” to “no widespread fraud”. — best year ever (@ZachFOCO) July 15, 2021

#whatmediabias Besides all the evidence, that is. “There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Fulton County, Georgia, according to fact-checkers and journalists” https://t.co/UjYht0eTzR — Renna (@RennaW) July 15, 2021

Hey look, the people responsible for hiding all the evidence of widespread voter fraud say there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud. I guess that settles it.. pic.twitter.com/k5JR4tEw9H — John Mihokovich (@JMihokovich) July 15, 2021

And if there was some fraud but it wasn’t widespread, can we at least get to the bottom of the fraud that did happen? Some seem in a rush to move on without investigating just because it wasn’t widespread.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

