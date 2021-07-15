http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/OcwNwklelHA/coronavirus-in-israel-765-new-cases-138-percent-of-tests-return-positive-673898

Starting from Wednesday, the access to weddings and similar events with over 100 guests will be reserved to individuals who are vaccinated, recovered, or holders of a recent negative coronavirus test, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Economy Minister Orna Barbivai and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said in a joint announcement on Thursday.

The special outline has been dubbed by the authorities “Happy Pass,” and is supposed to be approved by the coronavirus cabinet in a phone meeting shortly.

The system was set up after a meeting between Bennett, Barbivai and the hall owners earlier in the day in order to consult on how weddings can continue to take place in a safe manner amid the current coronavirus outbreak which has seen Israel register over 750 cases for three days in a row.

“Our goal is not to prevent weddings and other celebrations in the halls,” Bennett told the hall owners. “This would be the easiest and most harmful step, because weddings would take place in an illegal manner with no control. Our goal is to find out how to allow them at the time of a pandemic, with minimum harm to the events industry and maximum protection of Israeli citizens.”

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office, the hall owners made several suggestions.

The new system will be relevant only for indoor gatherings, where food and drinks are served and people both sit and stand.

There will be no cap on participants, and people will be required to wear masks.

During the coronavirus cabinet on Tuesday, health officials recommended to limit access to gatherings with over 100 people to vaccinated/recovered individuals or people with a negative corona test.

While no final decision has been made yet, a move in this direction was expected.

In a joint press conference with Bennett on Wednesday , Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said that ministry is working so that rapid corona tests will be widely available at a cheap price. Rapid tests, also known as antigen tests, are considered slightly less accurate than PCR tests, but they offer results very quickly and are easier to perform.

The cabinet also decided to transfer the responsibility for enforcement of coronavirus regulations to the Public Security Ministry.

On Thursday, Brig.-Gen. (res.) Amos Ben Avraham was appointed as the commissioner responsible for enforcing coronavirus quarantine in the ministry.

According to the ministry, Ben Avraham will head the coronavirus enforcement headquarters, which will coordinate the necessary operations, including the use of advanced technology and coordination between various bodies, such as the police, local authorities and the Israel Airport Authority.

Some 765 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Wednesday, with 1.38% of tests returning positive, according to a Thursday morning update by the Health Ministry.

The figure marks the third day in a row with over 750 cases, the highest since March. Until a month ago, only 10-20 new virus carriers were identified every day.

At the same time, the serious morbidity has also increased, but only slightly. Some 54 patients were in serious conditions on Thursday. A week ago, they were 41. In April, with a similar number of active cases – about 5,300 – there were over 320 such patients.

The likely explanation is that among the current virus carriers, some 2,000 are schoolchildren, and half of them were fully vaccinated. Both groups are very unlikely to develop severe forms of the disease.

Two people succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of victims since the beginning of July to eleven. In the whole month of June, nine people died of COVID.

