Joe Biden on Thursday met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House to discuss climate change, cyberattacks and Covid.

Biden and Merkel held a joint presser after meeting in the Oval Office.

Joe Biden slurred badly and stumbled through introducing Merkel.

“Second largest…longest serving chancellor,” Biden said slurring his words.

