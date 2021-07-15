https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/joe-biden-badly-slurs-stumbles-introducing-germanys-angela-merkel-video/
Joe Biden on Thursday met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House to discuss climate change, cyberattacks and Covid.
Biden and Merkel held a joint presser after meeting in the Oval Office.
Joe Biden slurred badly and stumbled through introducing Merkel.
“Second largest…longest serving chancellor,” Biden said slurring his words.
VIDEO: