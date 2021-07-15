https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/just-los-angeles-county-reimposes-indoor-mask-mandate-regardless-vaccination-status/

Los Angeles County on Thursday announced it is reimposing its indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status.

The new mask mandate will go into effect at 11:59 on Saturday night, July 17th.

The so-called “experts” started panicking this week because of 406 Covid hospitalizations in Los Angeles County.

TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Arizona Senate Hearing on Maricopa County Audit Results at 10 AM PT or 1 PM ET

There are 10 million people in Los Angeles County and health officials are reimposing the mask mandate over 400 hospitalizations.

Embattled Governor Gavin Newsom begged Californians to get vaccinated during a presser in Bell Gardens on Wednesday.

“I cannot impress upon you more the power of getting vaccinated,” Newsom said. “If we. want to extinguish this pandemic, this disease, we’ve got to get vaccinated. Period. Full stop. You’re seeing again around the rest of the world, read the headlines in Indonesia right now. Read the headlines in Portugal right now. Read the headlines in the United States of America right now.”

The new mask mandate in Los Angeles County is not going to help Gavin Newsom as he faces a recall election this September.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

