https://politicrossing.com/kamala-harris-the-shirker-in-chief/

What does the Dark lord look like?

Popular mythology has depicted the Devil as a horned creature with red skin and Darth Maul eyes. We are conditioned to think of Satan as a big monster with claws, a tail, and pointed teeth. No wonder we’d be scared of that.

But what if Lucifer was a benign looking guy or gal who seemed just as normal as your next door neighbor? What if Beelzebub really is “The Great Deceiver”? Maybe it is worth rethinking our concept of O-Yama, Pluto, Dracula, Shiva, Tezcatlipoca, or simply The Devil.

“By their fruits ye shall know them”

To identify anybody’s nature the easiest method is to look at the effect they have on the world around them. If they generate hatred, fear, accusation, anger and judgment of others then chances are real good you’re looking at your opponent. No matter what they say, it is what they do that matters. Not their intentions, their outcomes.

Edgar Guest wrote: “The best of all the teachers are the ones who live their creeds. For to see the good in action is what everybody needs. I may misunderstand you and all the high advice you give, but there’s no misunderstanding how you act and how you live.”

The poster boy of evil for the past 100 years has been Adolph Hitler. We see his angry face and silly mustache with his arm raised in a “Sieg Heil” salute. That looks bad enough, but by itself it’s nothing. Then we look at the piles of human remains at the death camps in Auschwitz and elsewhere and we KNOW that he was evil. His words were strategically chosen by himself and Goebbels to woo the people into following him and believing that he would bring a brighter day. But look at these words from his book Mein Kampf: (as quoted by Ravi Zacharaias in his book Can Man Live Without God?)

He said he wanted to rid the world of “the stupid and degrading fallacies of conscience and morality”. He wanted to raise up a generation of young warriors before whom the world would cower in fear. He wanted to train them to be capable of any violence without reservation or hesitance. Let that sink in. Without conscience and morality we are just animals no different from hyenas, vultures, wolves, or rats. Just intelligent, sentient eating machines concerned only about survival and pleasure.

So, if you were in charge of committing the worst evil deeds and needed to reduce resistance before taking bold action, then where would you start? Now, assume for this exercise that you are trying to turn the entire country and ultimately the entire world toward evil. To do so you’d have to eliminate the major sources of push-back first.

Satanic Campaign strategies:

Look harmless. Hitler looked like just an ordinary guy, not a scary person, at first. Sound nice and helpful. Tell people you are there to save them. Say what they want to hear. Champion those who feel left out or harmed. Find victims to save. Express empathy and outrage on behalf of others who need a hero. If people don’t feel like victims then convince them that they are and didn’t realize it. Show them how they’ve been wronged and deserve to be compensated. Control the education of the next generations, then introduce your new concepts before they are old enough to know otherwise. Control the survival mechanisms (healthcare, medical services, insurance, disease control, food distribution, access to money). Control public policy. Get your minions elected to office at all levels, especially local and state. Appoint others to regulatory roles. Put your people into the election operations and court systems plus vital agencies. Weaken your opponents e.g. Police, Politicians, Parents, Churches, etc. Make them seem dangerous, out of touch and not to be taken seriously. Create a threat that you can rescue people from. Perhaps a pandemic or a climate issue that is too big to resolve. Or bankrupt the entire system so that everyone is desperate for a rescuer…you. Challenge anything that perpetuates or enables self-reliance (you need for people to depend on you). Eliminate religion by first making it unpopular and then adversarial to your good intentions. Faith is your enemy. People who have hope don’t need a rescuer. Assure that you are NOT judged by your results. Only be judged by your words and your good intentions. Take away freedoms in stages so that people get used to being controlled. Assume complete ownership of private property and only grant essential privileges to those who obey.

The Nazi guards at the trains told the Jews, who they were crowding into the cattle cars, that the trip would be short, there would be jobs and shelter at their destination, that families could stay together and they would be safe from the marauding enemies coming to attack them. (See Andy Andrews’ excellent book for details.) Upon arrival at the death camps, they were separated by gender and age, shuttled off to gas chambers or work stations and all belongings including long hair and gold teeth were taken from them. Why did they get on the trains? They believed the great deceiver’s lies.

That was history, what about now?

Who’s on each side today? Well, let’s look at what they are supporting and selling. You make the call. If someone is all about “justice” and making people pay for their crimes then clearly judgment is at the core of their intentions. If they hate others and demonize or scorn those who disagree with them, if they encourage angry confrontation and exclusion of people then it’s pretty clear they aren’t coming from the light. If everything is considered stained with racism then everyone is guilty of something. (Don’t worry they will save you.)

Much attention has been given to the book Rules for Radicals by Saul Alinsky. It is a handbook for those who seek to overthrow a government or control a social group. But there is one sinister fact about his book that isn’t so often noticed. He dedicated it to Lucifer! He openly, in print for the world to see, dedicated his book to the author of evil. And seems to have gotten away with it without major push back. What???? How can this be?

Schools in America have approved and even taught Alinsky’s concepts while banning Dr. Seuss for implied racial references. Pause to really consider that. Alinsky vs Seuss and it’s the beloved children’s author that gets banned. “Implied” vs actual. Good vs Evil. We are becoming numb to this because it’s been stated so often in the press. People say, “It’s no big deal. They don’t have bad intentions, so it’s OK.”

More people have suffered under the open border policies of Biden than ever under the build the fence, stay in Mexico policies of Trump’s team. People yelled at and accused Trump but his actions and policies worked very well. Biden says good words, claims that all is well, but millions are suffering because of his position. He convinces people he’s in favor of immigration to rescue others and give them opportunity. But in fact he is in favor of random invasion without consequences.

The Numbing of America, Learned Apathy.

A few weeks ago I wrote an article on how we become numb to outrage and learn to be apathetic about truly outrageous and audacious acts. The riots in Portland, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Los Angeles and Philadelphia are one example. They were so extreme, so violent, so lawless and destructive that we became numb to them after a few weeks because nobody knew what to do. Then Satan’s team began a campaign of deceit to make us believe that the Washington DC Capitol riot was the worst of all of them. Statistically it was the least damaging, the least violent, and the shortest lived among them, but that didn’t matter. The goal was to get us to believe that no worse sin had ever been committed than the January 6th riot. One person died, Ashli Babbitt, killed by Capitol police officer Lt. Mike Byrd, but the reports would have you believe that many died at the hands of the rioters. Not true. (P.S. Byrd is the same officer who left his loaded Glock pistol in a Capitol men’s room in 2019. An unforgivable sin for a police officer or soldier. He evidently has gotten a pass.)

Biden and friends keep repeating the lie that January 6th was an armed insurrection and that five or more were killed. Only one was killed and she was an unarmed protestor, not a violent rioter. John Sullivan, the Antifa organizer who incited much of the riot was standing next to her when she was murdered by Lt. Byrd. None of the protestors that day were armed. Nobody else died from the riot. But the claims continue. Evil people know that a lie, often repeated, becomes accepted as truth. Even years later this can be used because people remember the headlines, not the articles. So they forget that the facts were different from the claims and they revive the old lies as truths. They say, “We all remember that (repeat the disproven lies)…” Or you can put your satanic icon on a T-shirt and tell folks that it is a symbol of fighting for the good of “the people.” Murderous Marxist Che Guevarra is one such example. Alberto Korda’s photo of Che has become known worldwide.

Have you noticed that every evil regime in recent memory has named itself the “People’s Democracy” or some such benign sounding name?

Another of the dark-side tricks is to add blaming labels onto any mention of your competitor. When mentioning Trump they always add, “the one who incited the riot”. That’s not true but they don’t care about whether it’s true. Or they say “twice impeached” Trump, yet the impeachments were not based on truth. The Mueller investigation could not find any evidence of Russian collusion, but that didn’t stop the claims that it was true. The second impeachment, post presidency and only done to stain him, wasn’t even debated or adjudicated, they just passed it and had a party afterward to dance on his political grave.

The National Debt

The US Debt Clock is a novelty we all have seen. I have no idea whether it is truly credible or accurate but I do know that it is alarming. We, as a nation, are now so far in debt that there is no way we can pay it off. Heck, we can barely generate enough to pay the interest on it!

https://usdebtclock.org

Back to the sinister plan, if you can bankrupt the country then everyone becomes desperate. They need you to rescue them just so they can survive. Forget political differences, this is about food, shelter, safety and hope. Once you have them in that position (see prewar Germany again or study Russia’s revolution around the same time), then they’ll accept a harmless sounding leader who cares about them and will take care of them. No horns or tails needed, just a pleasant person who is outraged on their behalf and who will “make the guilty pay for their crimes.”

Then what does Satan look like? He looks like something desirable: a champion, a new friend, an insider on your side, a social justice warrior who is “looking out for the little guy”. He looks like a she sometimes. Sometimes pretty, sometimes dowdy, sometimes angry, sometimes old, sometimes young and attractive.

So, how do we not become paranoid and suspect everyone of being secretly evil?

The answer is: look at the results, the effects, the true value of what they do or stand for. Look at whether their “plan” worked for you. If they are all words and criticism and judgment, then give them a wide berth. Just don’t let the lure of nice intentions tempt you into the dark cave of dependency and ruin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

