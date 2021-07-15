https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/karen-fann-sets-emergency-meeting-for-maricopa-audit-today/

Posted by Kane on July 15, 2021 11:55 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Arizona Senate President, Karen Fann has called for an emergency hearing on the Maricopa County election audit. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 15 at 10 a.m. MST.

Those attending will be Fann, Petersen, Senate liaison Ken Bennett, Doug Logan from Cyber Ninjas, and Ben Cotton of CyFIR. The meeting is open both to the public and the press. The hearing will stream live here.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...