Arizona Senate President, Karen Fann has called for an emergency hearing on the Maricopa County election audit. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, July 15 at 10 a.m. MST.

Those attending will be Fann, Petersen, Senate liaison Ken Bennett, Doug Logan from Cyber Ninjas, and Ben Cotton of CyFIR. The meeting is open both to the public and the press. The hearing will stream live here.

