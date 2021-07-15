https://www.theblaze.com/shows/levintv/bbc-news-us-mexico-border

On “LevinTV,” BlazeTV host Mark Levin shared a shocking investigation by the BBC that revealed “the world’s first glimpse” into a tent camp housing thousands of migrant children at Fort Bliss U.S. Army base near El Paso, Texas.

The rare footage filmed in secret by Fort Bliss employees showed overcrowded tents where children are subjected to inhumane conditions. The camp is plagued with lice infestations and disease, including COVID-19, flu, strep throat, and foodborne illnesses from undercooked food, as well as reports of molestation and rape. Many children are placed on a “suicide watch list” and “monitored for self-harm, escape attempts and panic attacks,” according to the report.

“This camp is closed to public scrutiny, yet the Biden administration portrays itself as compassionate and open. Staff here took serious risks to expose the damage being inflicted on children. But there are around 12,000 children in other camps around America whose condition remains largely unknown,” the video narrator stated.

Mark asked, “Where is the U.S. media now?” as he highlighted the true journalism at work that had to come from another country.

“Is that not shocking? Is that not a shocking report that this is occurring in the United States of America?” he asked.

“Of course, if this was happening during the Trump administration, you couldn’t prevent reporters from going down there with lawsuits to get access to these tents … but the ‘Praetorian Guard’ media is covering up and protecting Biden,” Mark continued.

“This is a humanitarian disaster. They talk about the compassion that they have on the left for immigrants, or for people of color. They throw words like ‘Jim Crow’ at Republicans who don’t agree with their ideological agenda … who is it that’s harming these children now?” he added. “[President] Donald Trump put in place a truly remarkable security system … Now they’re flocking to the United States and there simply is not the capacity to care for all these people.”

