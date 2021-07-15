https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/live-stream-video-arizona-senate-hearing-maricopa-county-audit-results-10-phoenix-time/

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann announced a public election audit hearing for Thursday at 10:00am MST.

Thursday at 10 AM!

AZ Senate President @FannKfann announces a public election audit hearing for tomorrow at 10:00am MST. — Audit War Room (@AuditWarRoom) July 15, 2021

Here is the link to the live-feed for Thuesday’s hearing.

(This YouTube stream is currently showing a previous hearing.)

The hearing will start at 10 AM MT or 1 PM ET.

