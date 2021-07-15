https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/live-stream-video-arizona-senate-hearing-maricopa-county-audit-results-10-phoenix-time/
Arizona Senate President Karen Fann announced a public election audit hearing for Thursday at 10:00am MST.
Thursday at 10 AM!
Here is the link to the live-feed for Thuesday’s hearing.
(This YouTube stream is currently showing a previous hearing.)
The hearing will start at 10 AM MT or 1 PM ET.