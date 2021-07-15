https://www.theepochtimes.com/washington-rally-to-end-persecution-of-falun-gong_3901871.html

On July 16, adherents of Falun Gong will gather in Washington to rally and march to call for an end to the Chinese communist regime’s brutal persecution of the spiritual practice. Numerous representatives from organizations advocating for human rights or religious freedom will speak at the event to lend their support. NTD will provide live coverage of the events, beginning at 11 a.m.

Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, is a traditional self-improvement discipline that includes meditation exercises and is based on the principles of “Truthfulness, Compassion, and Forbearance.” Introduced in China in 1992, the practice quickly gained widespread appeal for its moral teachings and health benefits, spreading to over 80 countries around the world.

Fearing that its popularity would jeopardize the Chinese regime’s authoritarian rule, in July 1999, then-regime leader Jiang Zemin launched a nationwide persecution campaign. For 22 years, millions of practitioners have suffered from illegal abductions, imprisonment, torture, and even became victims of horrific forced organ harvesting. As a result, countless practitioners were forced to leave their homes, jobs, or schools.

The rally and march in Washington this year aims to bring to light the senseless suppression of human rights under the Chinese communist regime.

You can watch the live coverage online on this page and also by following the links below.

Where to Watch at 11 a.m. ET, July 16

(1) NTD and Epoch Times websites

http://www.ntd.com

https://www.theepochtimes.com

(2) NTD and Epoch Times Facebook pages

https://www.facebook.com/NTDTelevision/

https://www.facebook.com/epochtimes/

(3) NTD and Epoch Times Youtube channel

https://www.youtube.com/NTDNews

https://www.youtube.com/TheEpochTimesNews

(4) NTD Twitter

https://twitter.com/news_ntd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

