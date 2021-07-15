https://noqreport.com/2021/07/15/los-angeles-county-reinstates-its-unscientific-reactionary-indoor-mask-mandate/

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes Led by Not-That-Kind-of-Doctor Barbara Ferrer , the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Thursday that an indoor mask mandate will be reinstated – regardless of vaccination status – because of a “surge” in cases and the Delta variant in the county. The surge is so concerning that residents will be allowed to go maskless for two more days (yes, that’s sarcasm). Yes, there’s been a spike, but even some of the city’s most liberal journalists are putting the numbers into perspective. COVID SPREADING AGAIN:

Hospitalizations in LA County jump 11% overnight, now up to 452, highest they’ve been since April 22. They’re up 41% in a week.(Perspective is important though. The number was 8,098 on Jan 5.) @ABC7 — Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) July 15, 2021 How is this mandate going to have any effect at all? The vaccines are allegedly effective against all variants, and 61 percent of Los Angeles County adults are fully vaccinated in addition to the 1,235,000 people in the county who had COVID-19 and recovered . And, we already know there are serious issues with the argument that masks prevent transmission (things like distancing are more important). Also, if the push […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

