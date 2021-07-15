https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/los-angeles-county-reinstate-mask-mandate-regardless-vaccination-status?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Los Angeles County officials are reinstating a mask mandate beginning Saturday night, as the number of coronavirus cases rise.

The order, which goes into effect at at 11:59 p.m. will require indoor masking regardless of an individual’s vaccine status.

The daily test-positivity rate in Los Angeles, the nation’s most populous county, has risen to 3.7%, from roughly 0.5% in mid-June.

“We share our deepest condolences with those of you who have lost friends, loved ones, and family during this difficult time,” Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s health officer, said Thursday. “We expect to keep masking requirements in place until we begin to see improvements in our community transmission of COVID-19. But waiting for us to be at high community transmission level before making a change would be too late.”

