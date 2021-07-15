https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/los-angeles-county-will-reimpose-its-indoor-mask-mandate-this-weekend-regardless-of-your-vaccination-status/

Bill Melugin of Fox LA is reporting that Los Angeles County will reimpose an indoor mask mandate starting Saturday at midnight. The mandate applies regardless of your vaccination status, so if you thought getting vaccinated was your passport to freedom, you were wrong.

Nope.

The government never said it would end. They just dangled carrots, like President Biden saying you could have a small gathering for Independence Day if you behaved.

