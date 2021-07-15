https://www.theblaze.com/news/manufacturer-of-lego-covered-gun-speaks-out-following-insane-backlash

The manufacturer of a highly controversial Lego-inspired gun mod kit that encases Glock handguns has spoken out in defense of the company’s decision to create a custom handgun built with Legos.

What’s a brief history here?

In June, the company shared a photo of the gun on Instagram and said that it opted to outfit the firearm with Legos as they wanted to ensure the Second Amendment would “simply be too painful to tread on.”

The photo of the kit was captioned, “We have been building guns out of blocks for the last 30 years and wanted to flip the script to aggravate Mom. There is a satisfaction that can ONLY be found in the shooting sports and this is just one small way to break the rhetoric from Anti-Gun folks and draw attention to the fact that the shooting sports are SUPER FUN! Here’s the thing. Guns are fun. Shooting is fun. 30 rounds full auto is fun.”

The photo sparked massive outrage earlier this week after it went viral and ultimately prompted Lego to reach out to the company to condemn the gun mod kit and demand the company remove the offending photo.

Culper Precision complied.

In a statement to Newsweek, Lego said, “We have contacted the company and they have agreed to remove the product from their website and not make or sell anything like this in the future.”

What are the details?

Following the backlash, Culper Precision on Wednesday said it designed the handgun in the spirit of “freedom, fun, and responsible gun ownership.”

“We just want to extend a huge [kiss emoji] to all the Block 19 haters out there,” the company wrote in the Wednesday post. “We have decided to take down the product after some communication with Lego. What does have us deeply concerned is the number of people who evidently grant their children unsupervised access to firearms. All of this was about the process of freedom, fun, and responsible gun ownership. Yet there are millions of angry, freedom-hating people out there who wish to exercise their First Amendment rights. Thank you for your comments and responses, we’ve seen a lot of good and a lot of bad.”

“Even now, our Google reviews are being flooded with jaded reviews from anti-gun trolls who have never been customers,” the post continued. “Here at Culper, we believe this makes a clear statements [sic] out of the state of the gun debate and the sad reality of communication issues that run deep in this country. Having the discussion about the Block 19 and other modified Glocks was always something we wanted to do. So a big thank you to everyone who gave us valuable input.”

Earlier in the day, the company shared a second Instagram post in which it addressed gun rights and laws.

“We here at Culper Precision are grateful for the attention that Block19 is currently getting across the globe,” the company wrote. “We built Block19 to create an opportunity to talk about the enjoyment of the shooting sports and the joy that can only be found in marksmanship practice and training. While the 2nd Amendment is foundationally important to the freedoms that we enjoy in the United States of America as a check on the power that We the People grant our elected officials and as a tool to make the weak strong in the face of those who would oppress and maim, we also recognize and built this to highlight the pure enjoyment of the shooting sports as we feel that like us, our customers truly deeply love the shooting sports and the inherent fun, satisfaction and joy that comes from participation in them.”

The post continued, “It has long been the expectation of the firearm community that each of us as responsible owners of firearms take measures to secure our firearms from ANY unauthorized person. While we are never in support of legislating personal responsibility, we understand that many municipalities have current laws in place to penalize or hold responsible those who fail to secure their firearms and allow unauthorized access to a firearm by juveniles or any other prohibited person. We would remind everyone that failing to secure a firearm of ANY color from unauthorized persons is irresponsible.”

“There are many solutions for balancing safety and readiness for under $100 all over the marketplace,” the post concluded. “Our business is taking a firearm of known value and transforming it into a personalized invaluable treasure for a fair price. People have the right to customize their property to make it look like whatever they want. It is our business to assist firearms owners in making their guns better reflect them as a person and individual, our pieces speak to the owner of the gun as they have selected those options from a seemingly infinite range of possibilities.

It seems that no matter what we create in the firearms industry anti gunners seem to leverage every *true* innovation (block19 is NOT an innovation it is a fun safe queen) shortly after its release to talk about why guns are bad. We are sick of the past.”







