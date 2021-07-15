https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/07/16/marco-rubio-has-the-perfect-response-to-black-lives-matters-horrific-statement-on-cuba-n1462266

As freedom fighters have taken to the streets across Cuba, the Marxist Black Lives Matter organization blamed the United States for the protests, defending the communist government in Havana. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the son of Cuban immigrants, offered to help the Marxists move to Cuba, if they think it’s so peachy.

“Black Lives Matter condemns the U.S. federal government’s inhumane treatment of Cubans, and urges it to immediately lift the economic embargo,” the Black Lives Matter statement began. “This cruel and inhumane policy, instituted with the explicit intention of destabilizing the country and undermining Cubans’ right to choose their own government, is at the heart of Cuba’s current crisis.”

“Since 1962, the Untied States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion,” the statement continued. “Without that money, it is harder for Cuba to acquire medical equipment needed to develop its own COVID-19 vaccines and equipment for food production.”

Wait, haven’t the advocates of government health care been pointing to Cuba as an example? If Cuba’s health care system is so great, why isn’t Havana on the cutting edge of COVID vaccines?

While Black Lives Matter attacked the U.S. for allegedly oppressing Cuba, it praised the communist regime. “Cuba has historically demonstrated solidarity with oppressed peoples of African descent, from protecting Black revolutionaries like [domestic terrorist and cop killer] Assata Shakur through granting her asylum, to supporting Black liberation struggles in Angola, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau and South Africa,” the statement continued.

Black Lives Matter has released a statement on Cuba: pic.twitter.com/NgnT1o1oZE — Sabrina Rodríguez (@sabrod123) July 15, 2021

Black Lives Matter concluded by calling on President Joe Biden to end the embargo, which the statement condemned as “a blatant human rights violation.”

Rubio responded perfectly. “My office stands ready to help the leaders of the Black Lives Matter organization emigrate to [Cuba],” the senator tweeted.

Lest Americans actually consider Black Lives Matter reliable on Cuba, Rubio also noted a report in the Miami Herald. The Miami newspaper reported that Cuba’s communist government agreed to lift restrictions on food and medicine imports.

“Wait… [Cuba] had restrictions on importing food & medicine? How can that be? All week long the national media has been reporting it’s the US embargo restricting food & medicine to Cuba,” Rubio tweeted.

Protesters in Cuba have made no bones about their ultimate goal — overthrowing the communist regime. Yet many on the Left have long praised that regime. Recently, “1619 Project” Founder Nikole Hannah-Jones claimed that the communist revolution solved “codified racism” in Cuba. In fact, she pointed to the communist regime as an example of racial equality.

As Cubans fight for their freedom, the Marxists who push critical race theory are revealing their true colors in America. The Cubans deserve freedom, but Rubio’s tongue-in-cheek response proved instructive: if Black Lives Matter and Hannah-Jones like communist oppression so much, why not move to Cuba?

