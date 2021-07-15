https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/maricopa-county-shares-ridiculous-theory-fraud-found/

On Wednesday, Maricopa County tweeted a bogus claim in preparation for the audit to find the fraud that occurred in the last election.

There’s really nothing to say except for “nice math lingo” but AZGOP Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward put it even better.

Maricopa County: Why might the Cyber Ninjas’ ballot count differ from @MaricopaVote numbers? For the same reason people might get different answers to this problem: (6 x 5) ÷ 3 + 11 TRENDING: BREAKING: Arizona Senate to Hold Hearing Thursday Morning at 10 AM on Arizona Election Audit If you don’t know the order of operations, you don’t know the answer. Kelli Ward: BS

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the Arizona audit and the expected findings.

We now know that the ballot totals do not match after two different counts. They are now counting the ballots a THIRD time with paper counting machines to ensure their count was 100% accurate.

The Arizona Senate will hold a hearing today to talk about “what has been completed and what is needed to finish the audit so that we can receive the complete final report.”

This is just more projecting from the county as they are the ones who failed to follow the correct order of operations.

Why might Cyber Ninjas’ ballot count be accurate?

For the same reason, people might get the same answers to this problem: 2+2=4.

If you add the numbers, you know the total.

