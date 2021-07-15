https://politicrossing.com/mccuomo-takes-a-bite-out-of-our-rights/

Like the old dog McGruff you can’t teach an old dog democrat new tricks. For as long as they have been around democrats like to chip away at the rights of citizens. Governor Andy of New York is still hung over from the power conovirus gave him has announced a state of emergency from gun violence. Power the founders and voters never intended for him to wield. He will use this addition power to reward his cohorts with a brand new state agency, a jobs program, and fight out of state straw purchases, to combat systematic injustices (??). Andy also promised to allow people to sue gun manufactures if one of the criminals he lets out of jail or without bail uses a gun to rob or kill you. This will only cost the law abiding citizens of formally broke New York State $140 million.

Democrats have always been supporters of disarming those that threaten their power. When the 13th amendment was passed they responded with the “Black Codes” that prohibited blacks from owning firearms. When the gangs of New York that supported Tammany Hall complained about the dangers from armed citizens, the Sullivan laws were passed. 1934 saw the banning of fully automatic weapons, by 1938 a federal license was required to sell firearms and records of gun ownership was instituted. 1986 saw mandatory prison for using a gun in commission of a crime. 1990 saw the ban of fictitious assault weapons, the 90’s saw many liberal democrats trying to sue gun manufactures for criminals using their guns. And last but not least Cuomo’s “Safe for Criminals act”.

When one see’s the amount of gun restrictions in the name of safety one has to wonder about the democrat game plan. From selling untraceable guns to Mexican cartels during Fast and Furious to defunding the police what is their goal. When was the last time you saw a straw purchaser receive a high profile prison sentence? Why are they releasing criminals from prisons, inviting the worst of the worst from every third world country? Removing bail so criminals are on the street before police have a chance to finish their report. How many BLM, Antifa rioters have been prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law?

The answer might be connected with George Soro’s push to fund district attorneys races thru out the country. By doing so he has control over what crimes are punished and which ones slide. Notice attorney Mark McClosekey prosecuted for defending his home against rioters threatening to burn down his home. Not one rioter was even charged with trespass. Notice how many mass shooters were known to FBI and local law enforcement but they never stepped in to stop or even flagged them on the national back ground check.

Step one in the plan to disarm Americans might be to turn the country into a lawless society where honest citizens will risk the wrath of the law to defend themselves. Step two will be to get the media to always blame the guns and not the criminals or politicians that enabled such activity. Step three will have paid operatives start calling for more control of guns and the useful idiots and Hollywood celebrities will join the chorus. Step four try to codify all gun laws as federal laws. Step five ban guns. (Ask Sarah Johnson how banning guns in England is working out)

The biggest impediment to their step five is that pesky Constitution. You know the one written by dead white men, that should be a living, changing with the times document. It unequivocally states our rights come from God and not governor Cuomo, George Soros or the federal government. Until they can get the masses to accept them as smarter and more woke than the founding fathers they must work around this road block. They do this by trying to make guns and ammunition more expensive. They try to demonize gun owners as some sort of crazy. They try to pervert the meaning of “Shall not infringe” to only mean hunting. (IE: why would you need more than 10 rounds to hunt?) They will make gun ownership a hassle thru excessive fees and draconian regulations. Try to drive manufacturers out of business thru lawsuits. Make so many regulations and laws that even the most careful citizen will be a law breaker.

So be warned when the democrats talk about safety it is their safety they are referring to. If they would push us so far as to curtail our free speech, force business to close, and make everyone comply with their mandates no matter the logic or science. Imagine how far they would go if we could not fight back. Never forget the founding fathers put the second amendment near the top because they knew the nature of man and what he would do for power. Ben Franklin once described the way to destroy a nation is like eating a large cake, you start by nibbling away at the edges.

