Actress Megan Fox is pushing back on critics who bashed her for referring to former President TrumpDonald TrumpTop generals feared Trump would attempt coup after election and had informal plan to stop it: book Arizona’s Maricopa County approves M for new vote-counting machines On The Money: Democrats reach deal on .5T target | Biden rallies Democrats: ‘We’re going to get this done’ MORE as a “legend,” saying they have a “burn a witch at the stake mentality.”

“I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” the “Till Death” star said in a statement posted Wednesday on her Instagram Story.

Fox had caught flak for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel James (Jimmy) Christian KimmelTrump is gone, but the jokes remain James Corden to change popular segment after backlash Conan O’Brien ends late-night run after more than 4,000 episodes MORE Live!” this week, in which she reflected on being seated in the same row as Trump at a recent UFC match in Las Vegas.

“He was a legend. That arena, like, was very supportive of Trump when he came in,” Fox told guest host Arsenio Hall on the show.

“I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend…in that arena (key part of the sentence,)” Fox wrote to her nearly 13 million Instagram followers.

“The arena was filled with UFC fight fans. Many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue,” Fox said.

“That was an observable fact. Not my opinion,” she added.

“Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil [sic], pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though,” the 35-year-old performer said. “The world needs more of that.”

