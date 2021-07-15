https://noqreport.com/2021/07/15/megan-fox-hits-back-at-her-haters-upset-she-didnt-s-all-over-donald-trump/

Donald Trump broke people and the internet is stupid. That’s the best way to describe the apparent outrage over this Megan Fox interview. She was a guest on the Jimmy Kimmel Show with guest host Arsenio Hall. To set the stage, Megan Fox was just at a UFC show where she sat near President Trump.

That’s it. That’s the stage. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in. That’s all she said. She didn’t say it was her personal opinion that he was a legend. Megan Fox didn’t defend Trump’s stellar record on jobs or point out how he did better with every minority and minority-adjacent group than any Republican before him . She didn’t say he had nice hair or she wished she could have been as pretty as Kayleigh McEnany. All Megan Fox said was “so, like, Trump sat down and like wow.” Arsenio didn’t even follow up. It was a 60-second anecdote about the Secret Service. Who, had there been an attack, would have been more than happy to jump on her. You know, for protection.

Yet that was enough apparently to trigger the libs to go all catty mean girl […]