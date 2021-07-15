https://www.theblaze.com/news/megan-fox-trump-legend-ufc

Hollywood actress Megan Fox lashed out sarcastically at the “uneducated” critics trying to cancel her over comments she made about former President Donald Trump.

Fox made the comments Monday on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show where she recalled how Trump was received by UFC fans at the UFC 264 showdown in Las Vegas.

“I was in a row with [Justin] Bieber and Trump was also in my row,” the 35-year-old “Transformers” star said on the show.

“He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in,” she added. “I’ve never seen anything like that before. It was crazy.”

Critics excoriated her on social media for daring to say anything that could be taken as positive for Trump.

Some supporters of the former president also circulated the video as evidence that Fox was a Trump fan:

On Thursday, the actress made it clear that she was only describing how Trump was applauded in the arena at the time.

“Uhmmm … I do not align myself with any political party or individual politicians,” she said in an all caps post on her Instagram account.

“I never said Donald Trump is a legend. I said he was a legend… in that arena (key part of the sentence),” she explained.

“The arena was filled with UFC fight fans, many of them clearly Republican based off the insane crowd reaction he received walking into the T-Mobile venue. That was an observable fact. Not my opinion,” Fox added.

“Really loving this uneducated, mid-evil [sic], pitch fork carrying, burn a witch at the stake mentality though, the world needs more of that,” she concluded sarcastically.

Fox stirred some controversy from a previous guest spot on the Kimmel show when she described how she had been sexualized as a 15-year-old actress. Kimmel was criticized for laughing at the story and smirking a joke about it.

Here’s the video of her entire interview:







Megan Fox on Machine Gun Kelly’s Outfits, Doing Ayahuasca with Him in Costa Rica & New Thriller



www.youtube.com



