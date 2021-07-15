https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/member-of-facebooks-oversight-board-assures-us-that-free-speech-is-not-an-absolute-human-right/

This is interesting, coming on the same day that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House has been “flagging problematic posts for Facebook.” So the administration is working directly with Facebook to determine what constitutes misinformation and what can’t be said?

If it’s any consolation, this Tech 28 video comes from Europe and features a member of Facebook’s Oversight Board explaining that free speech “is not an absolute human right” because it has to be balanced with other human rights.

How does that translate to content moderation? We all know Facebook’s record on content moderation.

We really don’t like this “middle” she thinks exists between free speech and other human rights.

