https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/member-of-facebooks-oversight-board-assures-us-that-free-speech-is-not-an-absolute-human-right/

This is interesting, coming on the same day that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House has been “flagging problematic posts for Facebook.” So the administration is working directly with Facebook to determine what constitutes misinformation and what can’t be said?

If it’s any consolation, this Tech 28 video comes from Europe and features a member of Facebook’s Oversight Board explaining that free speech “is not an absolute human right” because it has to be balanced with other human rights.

“Free speech is not an absolute human right,” says Helle Thorning Schmidt, member of Facebook’s Oversight Board and former PM of Denmark. “It has to be balanced with other human rights.” How does that translate to content moderation? It must strike a balance, find a middle. pic.twitter.com/E5reaQ2bnk — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) July 15, 2021

How does that translate to content moderation? We all know Facebook’s record on content moderation.

Wrong — DropkickBob (@DropkickTheDems) July 15, 2021

Well she’s wrong and should not be allowed to operate in my country. — Val (@_Nevergreen) July 15, 2021

It is an absolute human right in America — Yesca666 (@RobRossetti) July 15, 2021

BS. Free speech is the MOST fundamental human right. — BeerDog (@BeerDog_1) July 15, 2021

An absolute right to freedom of expression is the only right that it is within the capabilities of legislators to achieve. — ragegun (@_ragegun) July 15, 2021

If governments will cave on something as fundamental to being human as *forming your own thoughts and vocalising them* when convenient, how can they possibly be trusted to care about the nebulous “other rights” they profess are “more important” — ragegun (@_ragegun) July 15, 2021

Get bent, Denmark. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) July 15, 2021

Maybe not in Denmark but damn straight it is in the USA. — George Castle (@georgecastle) July 15, 2021

Speech is either free or it isn’t. There is no middle. — Chillbytes 🕹️ (@chillbytes) July 15, 2021

This type of talk should terrify you. — Isidro Prince (@IsidroPrince4) July 15, 2021

It is from the right to free speech that all other human rights spring. It’s absolute. — The Ｂ Ｏ Ｎ Ｓ Ａ Ｉ || Commissions in process_ (@bazookabonsai) July 15, 2021

You need free speech in order to maintain other human rights. How can you balance human rights by limiting discussion about them? — Mrs. Mabel (@mrsmabel46) July 15, 2021

Unfortunately she is from an arbitrarily appointed body who refuse to say how much they are paid for their “oversight”. — Robin strickland (@Robinst06252105) July 15, 2021

Xi? Is that you? — Barbarossa (@RichterScale89) July 15, 2021

Oh, she is the former PM of Denmark? What has Denmark ever contributed to the world besides being easily invaded and overrun? — Denny Chad Halen (@DennyChadHalen) July 15, 2021

It is. Anyone standing in the way of fundamental rights should pay the consequences. — KAM (@KAMbot1138) July 15, 2021

Find a middle? You mean like allow the things you agree with and censor the stuff you don’t? That kind of “middle”? — Recovered Lawyer (@Michael19196858) July 15, 2021

There is absolutely no middle ground on my right to free speech. If this isn’t a rallying cry to break up big tech monopolies like Facebook, I don’t know what is — New Pats Order (NPO) (@HansDancin) July 15, 2021

It gets even better…she feels Facebook’s thought police should rule other media platforms as well. https://t.co/xTTkoCDRrY — sgoodl (@sgoodl) July 15, 2021

Free speech has to be pretty damn near absolute to mean anything at all. Because speech the ruling elite disagrees with will always be perceived by them as harmful and dangerous. — Azazello1313 (@Azazello1313) July 15, 2021

Why do Europeans trust the state more than their fellow countrymen? — Carlos That Notices Things (@BasqueQuetzal) July 15, 2021

It’s one of the few absolute human rights, and I’m curious which other “rights” should reduce it when you do your balance calculus. — David Pittman (@davepitt11) July 15, 2021

What human rights would free speech conflict with? — Prince Charles (@deTalleyrand93) July 15, 2021

pic.twitter.com/SbOS8qve1O — See Oh Dee Why WILDe (@Born2b_WILDe) July 15, 2021

No, you’re wrong. Free speech is already balanced, since all are free to speak their mind. Anything otherwise is someone in power putting their thumb on the scale to their advantage. — Time traveller (@timetrekker40) July 15, 2021

Nah, a person can counter free speech they disagree with by using free speech. — Plissken (@LukePlissken) July 15, 2021

This is why I can’t deal with Europeans. You can’t talk freedom with people who don’t actually want or respect the concept of liberty. — chernyy | 𝟠𝕃𝕍ℂ𝕂 🏴𝕵𝖊𝖘𝖚𝖘 (@realblackjesus) July 15, 2021

Taking a stand against human rights certainly is a position. — DrainoMyBraino (@DrainoMyBraino) July 15, 2021

People like this are why rights pre-exist government — Kyle Bott (@KyleBottt) July 15, 2021

“other human rights” How about you start with a definitive list of what you see as “human rights?” — NePlus, white deplorable radical individualist (@NePlus4aiv) July 15, 2021

The right to speak freely and the right to defend yourself are the two most important fundamental human rights in existence. Her perspective is both dangerous and absurd. — Manstrations_Politics (@ManstrationsP) July 15, 2021

Just keep that toxic mindset to Europe. — Pigtaku (@Pigtaku2) July 15, 2021

Keep that nonsense in Denmark — Adam Klein (@stellamydog) July 15, 2021

Another reason European opinions don’t matter. — Colossal C Gaming (@VideoThingsGame) July 15, 2021

Every liberal you know is an inch away from being a tyrant. Every single one. Even your kooky aunt on Facebook. All it will take is a little nudge and they’d throw you in a dungeon for not doing what you’re told. https://t.co/d8fukoIvOk — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 15, 2021

We really don’t like this “middle” she thinks exists between free speech and other human rights.

Related:

ACTUAL govt. censorship: Jen Psaki admits WH in touch with Big Tech, has been ‘flagging’ problematic COVID posts on Facebook https://t.co/pWmvRB6upk — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 15, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

