https://www.oann.com/motor-racing-mclaren-ceo-brown-isolating-after-positive-covid-19-result/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=motor-racing-mclaren-ceo-brown-isolating-after-positive-covid-19-result



FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 – Bahrain Grand Prix – Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain – March 25, 2021 McLaren Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown arrives at the circuit ahead of the Grand Prix REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 – Bahrain Grand Prix – Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain – March 25, 2021 McLaren Chief Executive Officer Zak Brown arrives at the circuit ahead of the Grand Prix REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

July 15, 2021

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) – McLaren Chief Executive Zak Brown is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 but the team’s preparations for their home British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend remain unaffected, the team said on Thursday.

McLaren said two other team members had also tested positive in unconnected cases.

It added that the drivers, Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Britain’s Lando Norris, were not in close contact with those affected.

The team are third in the Formula One championship, with principal Andreas Seidl overseeing day to day operations and reporting to Brown.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

