https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/15/msnbcs-host-says-dems-multitrillion-dollar-spend-a-palooza-would-deliver-america-a-barbies-dreamhouse-of-improvements/

As President Biden and most Democrats continue to push for even more trillions of dollars in spending, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle likened what the bill would deliver to a Barbie’s Dreamhouse. The “journalism” is strong in this clip:

MSNBC’s @SRuhle claims Dems planning to spend trillions on socialism will build “Barbie Dreamhouse of improvements to the human condition” pic.twitter.com/UzV2P0jUHo — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) July 15, 2021

We’re not sure what’s more laughable — the “Barbie’s Dreamhouse” claim or the “experts” on to discuss:

I love how she says she’s bringing in experts to discuss it, then brings in 3 people who in no way are experts on economics, they’re just left-wing pundits with press passes. https://t.co/0DKMGLWIkM — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 15, 2021

I thought Barbie dolls were an oppressive tool of the patriarchy https://t.co/RC0UgLuzTt — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 15, 2021

“Socialist Barbie Dreamhouse” will look way different than the regular one.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

