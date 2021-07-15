https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/15/msnbcs-host-says-dems-multitrillion-dollar-spend-a-palooza-would-deliver-america-a-barbies-dreamhouse-of-improvements/

As President Biden and most Democrats continue to push for even more trillions of dollars in spending, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle likened what the bill would deliver to a Barbie’s Dreamhouse. The “journalism” is strong in this clip:

We’re not sure what’s more laughable — the “Barbie’s Dreamhouse” claim or the “experts” on to discuss:

“Socialist Barbie Dreamhouse” will look way different than the regular one.

