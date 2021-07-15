https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/15/must-watch-the-way-pitbull-talks-about-freedom-in-cuba-is-the-way-joe-biden-should-be-talking-about-freedom-in-cuba/

Cuban-American rapper Armando Christian Pérez, aka Pitbull, posted this must-watch video on the ongoing protest in Cuba and why it’s time for the U.S. and the world to “stand up, step up but if you don’t understand what’s going on then you need to wake the f*ck up.”:

Why isn’t President Biden talking like this?

“Freedom & human rights… something we ALL can get behind”:

He also put Cuban-American Jeff Bezos on notice:

Some background on this:

And maybe the astronaut billionaires can get together and figure out how to get internet access to Cuba?

