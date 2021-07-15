https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/15/must-watch-the-way-pitbull-talks-about-freedom-in-cuba-is-the-way-joe-biden-should-be-talking-about-freedom-in-cuba/

Cuban-American rapper Armando Christian Pérez, aka Pitbull, posted this must-watch video on the ongoing protest in Cuba and why it’s time for the U.S. and the world to “stand up, step up but if you don’t understand what’s going on then you need to wake the f*ck up.”:

Why isn’t President Biden talking like this?

“Freedom & human rights… something we ALL can get behind”:

Freedom & human rights… something we ALL can get behind.

❤️🙏❤️ you can feel his whole heart through the phone. @pitbull bless you. #Freedom #SOSCuba

🙏 https://t.co/6tR7Zzqjsw — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) July 14, 2021

He also put Cuban-American Jeff Bezos on notice:

An incredible, impassioned plea for support for the Cuban people from Mr. 305 @pitbull. He raises a good point. The richest man in the world, @JeffBezos, grew up in Miami and has Cuban family. We need @amazon and corporate America to get behind this cause. https://t.co/WaSqau8XaD — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 14, 2021

Some background on this:

Pitbull speaks up, demands help from businessmen like @JeffBezos, whose father arrived as a teenager from Cuba through Operation Pedro Pan that saw the exodus of 14,000 Cuban children to escape oppression. “We need to figure out how to really help. We need to get creative.” https://t.co/uCvcxUfOXv — Adriana Gómez Licón (@agomezlicon) July 14, 2021

And maybe the astronaut billionaires can get together and figure out how to get internet access to Cuba?

This is great. Also, I had no idea Jeff Bezos was Cuban. (Some NSFW language.) https://t.co/4vD5P8NJnY — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 14, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

