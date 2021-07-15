https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2021/07/14/nets-ignore-biden-inviting-un-bash-america-human-rights

Former President Obama caused outrage for traveling the world and literally bowing to the leaders of lesser nations. But late Tuesday, President Biden went lower by inviting the United Nations’ so-called Human Rights Council (which is infamously loaded with human rights abusers) to come to America and bash us as racist. And even though Biden was setting America up to be unjustly assailed by some of the world’s worst human rights abusers, the Wednesday broadcast newscasts hid it from their viewers.

Instead of covering how the Biden administration was subjecting America to criticism from the likes of China, Cuba, and Russia, ABC, CBS, and NBC were more interested in talking about Biden being on Capitol Hill to drum up support for his so-called “human infrastructure” plan.

By now, NewsBusters readers should know that when the liberal broadcast networks were trying to hide something, that meant the Fox News Channel was going to shed some light on it. And the ridiculousness of Biden’s decision, especially since Cuba was actively cracking down on its citizens, wasn’t lost on Special Report anchor Bret Baier:

President Biden is inviting the United Nations to investigate the U.S. over racism, discrimination, and human rights. The President’s critics are saying let that sink in for a minute, as this administration has not made requests to the U.N. about Cuba’s recent crackdown on its own people.

And Fox News State Department correspondent Rich Edson detailed how the Biden administration wanted the U.N. to call the country racist.

“A year after nationwide protests following George Floyd’s murder, the State Department is formally inviting human rights experts to examine racism in the United States,” he reported. “Secretary of State Antony Blinken says, ‘Responsible nations must not shrink from scrutiny of their human rights record; rather acknowledge it with the intent to approve.’”

Adding: “Blinken says the administration will welcome United Nations envoys to the U.S. following a report last month from the U.N. high commissioner for human rights.” That report accused the U.S. of subjecting protesters to similar “conditions in war zones.”

Doing his due diligence, Edson reported on the blistering criticism Biden and Blinken received:

Several Republicans have tied their criticism of the administration’s invitation to the ongoing demonstrations in Cuba. Senator Marco Rubio tweeted to Secretary Blinken, quote: “Instead of asking the U.N. to come here and tell us how racist America is. Why don’t you ask them to go to Cuba where an evil socialist regime storms into people’s homes, beats the crap out of them, and then drags them away?”

“Critics have also pointed to the makeup of the United Nations Human Rights Council. The result of secret ballots and backroom deals. The latest elections added notorious human rights violators, Cuba, China, and Russia,” he said.

Edson concluded by noting that the Trump administration had removed the U.S. from the Human Rights Council because of how “hypocritical” the organization was, but Biden had rejoined.

The apparent indifference from the broadcast networks was made possible because of lucrative sponsorships from WeatherTech on ABC, Crest on CBS, and GEICO on NBC. Their contact information is linked so you can tell them about the biased news they fund.

The transcript is below, click “expand” to read:

Fox News Channel’s Special Report

July 14, 2021

6:17:03 p.m. Eastern BRET BAIER: President Biden is inviting the United Nations to investigate the U.S. over racism, discrimination, and human rights. The President’s critics are saying let that sink in for a minute, as this administration has not made requests to the U.N. about Cuba’s recent crackdown on its own people. Here’s State Department correspondent Rich Edson. [Cuts to video] RICH EDSON: A year after nationwide protests following George Floyd’s murder, the State Department is formally inviting human rights experts to examine racism in the United States. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says, “Responsible nations must not shrink from scrutiny of their human rights record; rather acknowledge it with the intent to approve.” Appointees repeatedly used to respond to criticism. Especially from Chinese diplomats who in March accused the U.S. of deep-seated human rights problem. SEC. ANTONY BLINKIN (State Department): There is one more hallmark of our leadership here at home, and that’s a constant quest to, as we say, form a more perfect union and that quest by definition acknowledges our imperfections. EDSON: Blinken says the administration will welcome United Nations envoys to the U.S. following a report last month from the U.N. high commissioner for human rights. It detailed worldwide racism and police brutality against those of African descent. Quote, “some militarized responses to protests were reported in the United States leading some to compare these experiences to conditions in war zones.” Several Republicans have tied their criticism of the administration’s invitation to the ongoing demonstrations in Cuba. Senator Marco Rubio tweeted to secretary Blinken, quote: “Instead of asking the U.N. to come here and tell us how racist America is. Why don’t you ask them to go to Cuba where an evil socialist regime storms into people’s homes, beats the crap out of them, and then drags them away?” Critics have also pointed to the makeup of the United Nations Human Rights Council. The result of secret ballots and backroom deals. The latest elections added notorious human rights violators, Cuba, China, and Russia. [Cuts back to live] The Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the U.N. Human Rights Council calling it biased and hypocritical. In February, the Biden administration restored U.S. membership, acknowledging the council is flawed though arguing the best way to fix it is through U.S. leadership. Bret? BAIER: We’ll follow this story. Rich Edson live at the State Department. Rich, thank you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

