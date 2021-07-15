https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/next-emoji-set-could-include-pregnant-man-or-a-guy-who-ate-too-much-at-the-buffet/

The next set of emojis is due to be finalized in September, but on Thursday, people got a sneak-peek at a draft version. It’s not guaranteed to be included, but there is a person with a mustache holding a pregnant belly.

It was way back in 2016 when Apple turned its gun emoji into a water pistol, but this is way more woke.

You can vote on the ones you’d most like to see make the finals, though.

We kind of like the saluting emoji.

