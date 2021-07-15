https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/next-emoji-set-could-include-pregnant-man-or-a-guy-who-ate-too-much-at-the-buffet/
The next set of emojis is due to be finalized in September, but on Thursday, people got a sneak-peek at a draft version. It’s not guaranteed to be included, but there is a person with a mustache holding a pregnant belly.
Emoji 14.0 is to be finalized in September 2021. Here’s on the latest draft list https://t.co/IAahiILGA0 pic.twitter.com/1GPyHxZnWu
— Emojipedia 📅 (@Emojipedia) July 15, 2021
Pregnant men with moustaches are soon coming to your emojis. https://t.co/ny0qjPhLJt
— Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) July 15, 2021
“Those nachos were good but” pic.twitter.com/15oISY41fI
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 15, 2021
It was way back in 2016 when Apple turned its gun emoji into a water pistol, but this is way more woke.
I’m honestly pretty excited to use this everytime I’ve had to much to eat.
— Jesse Hunter 🇨🇦 (@HunterXDante) July 15, 2021
Are you sure? I’d use that one after I go to East Side Mario’s and ate too much.
— Pat Suwalski (@PatSuwalski) July 15, 2021
Or fat man with mustache emoji ?
— Rural and Right (@RuralandRight) July 15, 2021
I’m not pregnant that’s just my belly
— Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) July 15, 2021
I tend to think of it as the fellas’ beer bellies.
A few of the Budweiser boys.
Much more obvious, and up to the point.
— Patrice O’ Hamilton (@ahcros) July 15, 2021
Could just be a guy who is really full.
— Craig Needles (@NeedlesOnNews) July 15, 2021
I suppose I’m really in no position to judge.
— Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) July 15, 2021
You can vote on the ones you’d most like to see make the finals, though.
I’m really over this pregnant man bullshit https://t.co/GT0vZxQaft
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 15, 2021
They HAVE to know those are going to be used mockingly far more than unironically.
— J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) July 15, 2021
Stunning and brave emojis. 🙄
— Jeremy 🇺🇲 (@SirRangeALot) July 15, 2021
Even labeled as such pic.twitter.com/sE0Y9HcHQt
— EMG326 (@grewecrew) July 15, 2021
How many people on the planet actually requested this?
— 👊👊Dump The NDP👊👊 (@dumpthendp) July 15, 2021
I think it’s a upset stomach emoji.
— Soccer Thoughts (@_SoccerThoughts) July 15, 2021
This will just be the emote for when I have taco bell.
— MajorBear640 🇺🇲 (@MajorBear640) July 15, 2021
This world is cursed.
— MySpecialName (@MySpecialName1) July 15, 2021
Ready for the asteroid
— CanadaInDistress (@CanadaDistress) July 15, 2021
We kind of like the saluting emoji.
