https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/next-emoji-set-could-include-pregnant-man-or-a-guy-who-ate-too-much-at-the-buffet/

The next set of emojis is due to be finalized in September, but on Thursday, people got a sneak-peek at a draft version. It’s not guaranteed to be included, but there is a person with a mustache holding a pregnant belly.

Emoji 14.0 is to be finalized in September 2021. Here’s on the latest draft list https://t.co/IAahiILGA0 pic.twitter.com/1GPyHxZnWu — Emojipedia 📅 (@Emojipedia) July 15, 2021

Pregnant men with moustaches are soon coming to your emojis. https://t.co/ny0qjPhLJt — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) July 15, 2021

It was way back in 2016 when Apple turned its gun emoji into a water pistol, but this is way more woke.

I’m honestly pretty excited to use this everytime I’ve had to much to eat. — Jesse Hunter 🇨🇦 (@HunterXDante) July 15, 2021

Are you sure? I’d use that one after I go to East Side Mario’s and ate too much. — Pat Suwalski (@PatSuwalski) July 15, 2021

Or fat man with mustache emoji ? — Rural and Right (@RuralandRight) July 15, 2021

I’m not pregnant that’s just my belly — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) July 15, 2021

I tend to think of it as the fellas’ beer bellies.

A few of the Budweiser boys.

Much more obvious, and up to the point. — Patrice O’ Hamilton (@ahcros) July 15, 2021

Could just be a guy who is really full. — Craig Needles (@NeedlesOnNews) July 15, 2021

I suppose I’m really in no position to judge. — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) July 15, 2021

You can vote on the ones you’d most like to see make the finals, though.

I’m really over this pregnant man bullshit https://t.co/GT0vZxQaft — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) July 15, 2021

They HAVE to know those are going to be used mockingly far more than unironically. — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) July 15, 2021

Stunning and brave emojis. 🙄 — Jeremy 🇺🇲 (@SirRangeALot) July 15, 2021

Even labeled as such pic.twitter.com/sE0Y9HcHQt — EMG326 (@grewecrew) July 15, 2021

How many people on the planet actually requested this? — 👊👊Dump The NDP👊👊 (@dumpthendp) July 15, 2021

I think it’s a upset stomach emoji. — Soccer Thoughts (@_SoccerThoughts) July 15, 2021

This will just be the emote for when I have taco bell. — MajorBear640 🇺🇲 (@MajorBear640) July 15, 2021

This world is cursed. — MySpecialName (@MySpecialName1) July 15, 2021

Ready for the asteroid — CanadaInDistress (@CanadaDistress) July 15, 2021

We kind of like the saluting emoji.

Related:

Apple’s ‘beautiful redesigns of popular emoji’ transform handgun into a water pistol https://t.co/3rWdRqliZi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 1, 2016

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

