The National Football League is reportedly set to roll out even more social justice messaging for the 2021 season,

Front Office Sports reports.

What are the details?

The league, according the outlet’s Michael McCarthy, will “introduce more social justice messaging on fields and player helmets during the upcoming 2021 season, following up on initial efforts from 2020.”

Some methods of sharing the messages include “on-field signage, decals on player helmets, and in-stadium PSAs,” and the NFL also reportedly plans to consistently highlight “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is often referred to as the “black national anthem, in key events such as the Super Bowl and NFL Kickoff game.

McCarthy wrote, “The league’s TV partners typically only televise anthems before special games such as Opening Night or the Super Bowl. So expect viewers of the game telecast on NBC Sports to hear both ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ and ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.'”

The league previously featured “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before February’s Super Bowl LV and April’s NFL Draft.

“The overarching theme for all of the league’s cause-marketing efforts this season will be: ‘It Takes All of Us,'” the outlet reports. “But in-stadium messaging will be more ‘targeted’ this year — culminating with the ‘Inspire Change‘ theme during weeks 17-18, said sources.”

Other messages include “End Racism,” “My Cause My Cleats,” and more.

The NFL in 2020 pledged $250 million in an effort

to combat systemic racism over the next 10 years.

The league declined to comment on the report, McCarthy’s report noted.

What else?

In May, the league announced the renewal of nine national grant partners to the tune of $2.5 million for its “Inspire Change” social justice initiative.

The nine renewed grants, a press release from the organization stated, were approved by the Social Justice Working Group, which is composed of team owners and 10 players.

The league’s “Inspire Change” pillars, according to the release, include criminal justice reform, economic advancement, education, and police-community relations.

According to the release, the nine grant partners in question have positively impacted communities in fighting to end cash bail, pretrial detention, and more.

“Our grant partners are instrumental to the success of Inspire Change and the societal impact the NFL is striving to make across the country,” Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president, social responsibility, said in a statement. “These organizations are rooted in their communities, working hard to provide necessary resources that create real change. The NFL family is committed to their missions, proud of their successes and inspired by their efforts to open up access to opportunity and equality in the ongoing fight for social justice.”

Kelvin Beachum, Players Coalition Task Force member, Social Justice Working Group member, and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman, added, “Players Coalition is committed to working with the NFL Player-Owner Social Justice Working Group, ensuring that Inspire Change grants are distributed to organizations who are committed to improving social and racial justice, with a focus on police and community relations, education, economic advancement, and criminal justice reform.”

You can read more about the initiative here.

