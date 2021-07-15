https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/no-smiling-some-of-robin-diangelos-black-friends-have-told-her-they-prefer-open-hostility-to-niceness/

We’ve been writing a bit about Robin DiAngelo lately as she makes the rounds to promote her new book, “Nice Racism,” which aims to tell all of those white progressives that they’re doing it wrong and they’re still racist. We’ve covered interviews and reviews (“a juggernaut of cringe”), but we haven’t really gotten into the content of the book itself.

Good news: The Spectator’s Melissa Chen has pulled an excerpt so woke liberals learn that they’re “over-smiling” at black people:

DiAngelo’s life must be so devoid of joy, a life where smiles are interpreted to be an offensive, deceptive symbol of racism, because such a view just reinforces how much she’s failing to make everyone as miserable as herself. pic.twitter.com/DvS4iJ3hL2 — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) July 12, 2021

Remember: DiAngelo believes that following her advice might add one hour to a black person’s life by alleviating the “chronic stress of racism” that shortens their lifespans. So don’t fake-smile; the deception of niceness perpetuates racial harm.

Tricks on them. I smile at everyone I make eye contact with in public. — Rachel, Spirited Sparrow (@SpiritedSparr0w) July 12, 2021

An utterly joyless outlook on the world. It probably should be in the DSM! — CHT (@PrometheusAM) July 12, 2021

You’re so right Melissa. Most of these people are deeply unhappy. There is no joy in their lives, so they want to drag everyone else down into their misery by telling them they are bad people who have sinned and must atone. I have two words for people like her and the 2nd is off — kevin (@kevinmichaelw) July 12, 2021

I stopped at “a friend described going to Whole Foods.” Any discussion about oppression ends when you shop at Whole Paycheck. Robin does know her audience, though. Narcissism combined with neurotic performative guilt. — patchito (@Patchito) July 13, 2021

No books to be sold about “just treat everyone the same”. — Dan Bray (@DanJBray) July 13, 2021

This sort of thing makes me sad and does not do anything to push forward racial equality and harmony. — Bret Goldstein (@GoldsteinBret) July 12, 2021

So impossible to follow all these rules. People will be constantly worrying about what they’re doing right or wrong. Her next book will be an argument for segregation. — Maranello1977 (@maranello1977) July 12, 2021

This can’t be life — rob dutcher (@DutcherRob) July 12, 2021

This reads more like the journal of someone suffering mental illness than a serious idea worth discussion. — 🛸 (@itsburnzzi) July 14, 2021

Smiling is a micro aggression 😬 — Shawn Hurley (@IamShawnHurley) July 12, 2021

The idea that people once treated this intellectually and morally bankrupt ideology with respect is going to be the story of this century — AnotherBrian (@newordermarket) July 12, 2021

@TitaniaMcGrath smiling is racist. Add it to the list — Brandon Stone (@Kabuses) July 12, 2021

DiAngelo is desperate to find new ways to say the same thing over and over – in order to justify penning a new book milking the cash cow of white anxiety about perceived racism. — Greg Knudsen (@gjk100) July 12, 2021

DiAngelo speaking is like a Seinfeld set. She points out something quirky about social interaction and complains about it, and whenever someone feels awkward about anything that’s the black person in the joke. — Elias Håkansson (@EliasHakansson) July 13, 2021

As a minority I find her quite exhausting and unbearable. — Strongly Moderate (@moderatelib2020) July 12, 2021

Robin DiAngelo = textbook definition of psychological projection. Irrational, illogical, presumptuous, philosophically bankrupt, & easily disprovable Each person w/ sovereignty of mind can utterly reject any idea they find reprehensible. This is a human right granted by biology — Lambert Rudd = INDIVIDUAL Respecting You as Such. (@RuddLambert) July 14, 2021

She wanted to get errands done and yet she’s overthinking a bunch of people just smiling. Sounds like she’s the problem . focus on your damn groceries and stop thinking everything is white supremacy — Campfire (@Campfire_Lofi) July 12, 2021

A person smiling someone interferes with her picking out a tomato? Is it a time-crunch thing?

I pity her. I really do. She reeks of desperation, and yes, is certainly devoid of joy too. — Ronald Dean (@RonaldDean824) July 12, 2021

To be honest I have mental images of her cat piss soaked corpse being slowly eaten by aforementioned cats. I hope my imagination is wrong on this btw. That’s no way for anyone to go out. Even the tragic Ms DiAngelo. — Callmenoman (@Callmenoman1) July 12, 2021

There’s never any solution except to buy her next book or attend her next seminar.

