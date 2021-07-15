https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/15/no-way-cbs-news-abortion-access-reporter-quits-can-now-be-open-about-her-views-on-abortion-rights/

It disappeared from her Twitter bio, but for a while there Kate Smith was identifying her beat at CBS News as “abortion access.” That was a bit of a tipoff as to where her views on abortion landed, as if there weren’t enough clues in her reports and tweets:

Listening to today’s SCOTUS hearing on birth control coverage, the exasperation in Ginsburg, Sotomayor and Kagan’s voice justices is clear. You can hear their frustration with the Government’s arguments allowing companies to deny employees birth control coverage. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) May 6, 2020

Those damn nuns!

Can you blame them? Two months ago they heard a case that would effectively gut Roe v Wade. Today they’re hearing a case that could strip hundreds of thousands of women of their birth control coverage. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) May 6, 2020

Her first big scoop? The last abortion provider in Missouri losing its license after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had claimed there were “deficiencies” that the clinic refused to correct. She noted in 2020 that she thought it was “incredibly tone-deaf” for Vice President Mike Pence to hold a pro-life event during a pandemic.

Fox News reports that Smith has quit her gig at CBS News, and now she’s free to voice her opinions on abortion.

CBS News reporter quits, says she can now ‘be candid’ about her support for ‘abortion rights’ https://t.co/PxbArMF3lR #FoxNews — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 15, 2021

Joseph A. Wulfsohn reports:

A CBS News reporter announced that she quit her job and immediately spoken openly about her support for “abortion rights.” Kate Smith, who was covering “abortion access” for CBS since October 2018, took to Twitter on Thursday and thanked her former colleagues at the “legendary institution.” “Now that I’m not a reporter I can be candid about my own opinions on reproductive rights,” Smith wrote. “I’ll say this: With or without Roe v Wade access to abortion is disappearing across the South and Midwest for low income women. And it’s happening more or less under the radar.”

Why quit then if the stakes are so high?

She was quite candid before this https://t.co/evKrnUXdUt — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) July 15, 2021

I mean, like we didn’t know? — Jaihawkk for Congress (@Jaihawkk) July 15, 2021

God, these people really think they are being subtle… — Stewart Carl Bova (@StewartCBova) July 15, 2021

She was already quite candid with her biased reporting — Carol Scott (@itzblue) July 15, 2021

Lol I don’t remember her being anything other than candid. — Alex (@Alex_Z_01) July 15, 2021

Uh yeah… no new information in this “bombshell” announcement. — Chuckula (@Chuckula1) July 15, 2021

Shocking!!! The media is so good about concealing personal bias. 🙄 — Steve W (@stevew78750587) July 15, 2021

When was she not candid about her support for abortion? — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) July 15, 2021

Narrator: Her stance was never a mystery & it represents 97% of elite journalists — hugely out of step with the country https://t.co/rab1YMytQJ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 15, 2021

SHUT UP AND CALL HER STUNNINGLY BRAVE! — Egregious Philbin (@totter777) July 15, 2021

Um, pretty sure everyone around her at CBS is on the same page as her. — #NOMASK (@gruler) July 15, 2021

Fox News reports that in a Twitter thread, “Smith went on to offer her ‘TV-friendly clothes’ to local reporters who are ‘covering these issues.’”

Related:

‘Can you blame them?’ CBS News reporter notes frustration in justice’s voices over denying employees birth control coverage https://t.co/JhtDAQKwi1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 6, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

