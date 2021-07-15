https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/15/npr-journo-says-peter-doocy-is-a-hypocrite-for-reporting-biden-family-nepotism-mollie-hemingway-others-respond/

If you’ve watched many White House briefings, Fox News’ Peter Doocy is often one of the only reporters to ask Jen Psaki challenging questions, so naturally other “journalists” don’t like Doocy’s style.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik also says Doocy is a hypocrite for reporting about Biden family nepotism:

The Federalists’ Mollie Hemingway has something to say about that:

They just let it fly right out in the open.

And yet, there it is.

One of the few reporters who actually challenge this administration, so naturally other journos throw down the “nepotism” card.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...