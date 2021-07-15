https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/15/npr-journo-says-peter-doocy-is-a-hypocrite-for-reporting-biden-family-nepotism-mollie-hemingway-others-respond/
If you’ve watched many White House briefings, Fox News’ Peter Doocy is often one of the only reporters to ask Jen Psaki challenging questions, so naturally other “journalists” don’t like Doocy’s style.
NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik also says Doocy is a hypocrite for reporting about Biden family nepotism:
Yes, Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy, son of Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy, at a network overseen by Lachlan Murdoch, son of founder Rupert Murdoch, is interested in Hunter Biden on the principle that nepotism is bad.
Just as Fox did under the last administration. https://t.co/cnmt8LaS1S
— David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) July 15, 2021
The Federalists’ Mollie Hemingway has something to say about that:
NPR “media correspondent” pretends to think that the problem with Biden family corruption is the “family” part and not the “corruption” part. https://t.co/yjTFZtjyfS
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 15, 2021
In order to justify media ignoring Biden family corruption scandals, this guy came up with “Fox is mad that Biden HAS A FAMILY but they weren’t mad that Trump does too.” It’s one thing that the corrupt media are all-in on team Biden, but do they have to be so stupid about it?
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 15, 2021
They just let it fly right out in the open.
That you can’t understand the difference is pretty staggering. https://t.co/rxHRkRFz8O
— Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 15, 2021
You can’t possibly be this stupid or disingenuous.
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) July 15, 2021
And yet, there it is.
I think you may have missed the point, it’s less about the nepotism, more about the rampant corruption
— Gabe Harris (@Gonzo_Hunter) July 15, 2021
Butthurt because Peter Doocy is a better reporter than anybody at @NPR @CNN or @msnbc https://t.co/wCyNr8OeY8
— Dr. Micky Solo, J.D., 🇱🇷🇮🇱 (@solomicky2) July 15, 2021
One of the few reporters who actually challenge this administration, so naturally other journos throw down the “nepotism” card.
Does @davidfolkenflik hold the principle that crack-smoking and selling foreign influence is bad? https://t.co/Nbje5HqNSa
— Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 15, 2021
Did you pull a muscle with that reach? pic.twitter.com/gguUsaCFL4
— ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) July 15, 2021
Wow talk about comparing apples to oranges!!! https://t.co/ZEYfD2QNst
— Dog Mom 💜 (@chihuahuamom67) July 15, 2021
Thank you David for being today’s State Media stooge of the day! https://t.co/3422CyU7fX
— Spotting State Media (@Frankie_chins) July 15, 2021
The presidents crack addict son is suddenly selling his shitty art for big money. People have questions about it.
Doocy isn’t the president. https://t.co/O4Qo78l4Q6
— Great Lakes Populism (@SunnyPopulism) July 15, 2021