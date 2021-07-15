https://saraacarter.com/nunes-john-durham-report-is-coming-some-people-will-go-to-prison/

Ranking member of the powerful House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes told me on The Sara Carter Show podcast that he still expects Justice Department Special Counsel John Durham to release a damaging report on the FBI’s debunked investigation into former President Donald Trump and Russia. He also expects it will lead to prison sentences for some former senior Obama officials.

Nunes is one of the few members of the Republican Party that still believe justice will be served. He laid out his reasons on The Sara Carter Show and said he hasn’t given up faith in Durham’s investigation despite the enormous speculation that the Durham investigation will fail to deliver justice.

Many supporters of Trump, including the former President himself, have already began questioning the legitimacy of the Durham’s probe and whether or not any action would be taken by the Special Counsel in his investigation.

The bottom line here is is that there’s a massive erosion of the of nearly every institution in this in this country right now Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA

Durham resigned in February from his position as the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut but he remained the special counsel on the Justice Department’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe. Durham was appointed in October by then-Attorney General William Barr to serve as special counsel to investigate the origins of the FBI’s unscrupulous investigation into Trump.

Over the past four year, numerous FBI officials under President Obama’s watch were fired for their involvement in the Trump probe. That probe was mainly led by Nunes’ intensive and all-encompassing investigation during his tenure as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. The probe centered on investigating the malfeasance of senior Obama officials in the bureau and in Obama’s executive branch that targeted Trump.

Nunes understands the difficult task faced by Durham who is up against some of the worlds best trained intelligence officials and powerful bureaucracies. And the fight for Nunes isn’t over, he is been asked to head the investigation into the alleged unmasking by the NSA of Fox News television host Tucker Carlson.

Several weeks ago, Carlson disclosed that the National Security Agency was monitoring his communications to Russian officials as his team was trying to coordinate a possible interview with President Vladimir Putin. An alleged whistleblower, with direct knowledge of the NSA spying, informed Carlson that his communications had been delivered to a major news outlet in Washington D.C. in an attempt to discredit him.

“As you know, the Republican conference has asked me to investigate this,” he said. “You know, I’d like to get back to the days when I was just dealing with foreign threats, and looking at what’s happening in Cuba, looking at what Putin’s doing, looking at what the Chinese are doing. But I’m always getting rolled back into this because the the Democrats in this country have weaponized our institutions over the last five, six years.”

However, many Americans closely following these investigations have been disheartened by the DOJ’s failure to prosecute those responsible for trampling the Constitution and spying illegally against political opponents. I asked Nunes on The Sara Carter Show, how can we trust that there will be any accountability against those who broke the law.

“Where’s John Durham? What happened to William Barr? What about the report,” I asked. Believe me, when I tell you I’m almost just as jaded as the rest of the American public when it comes to the Justice Department’s failure to hold those senior Obama officials accountable.

After speaking with Nunes, I’m hoping he is right. I just can’t imagine how the United States can remain the Republic it was intended to be if the Justice Department fails to uphold the law and charge those responsible for the crimes they committed against the American people.

Nunes told me that he expects Durham’s report to be delivered. He also believes people will be charged by the DOJ.

After speaking to him on the podcast, I am holding onto that hope as well.

“I just have to have faith ultimately, that there’s that, you know, there was a special counsel created, Durham does have the power, we’re fully expecting him to deliver the report,” said Nunes, adding that it may be as early as next week. “It may not be as broad as we want it to be. But look, there are some major perpetrators. I think, as you and everybody else know, we’ve made over 14 criminal referrals. That doesn’t mean 14 individuals, that means 14 different criminal referrals involving multiple individuals… And this is one of the challenges.”

He noted that the investigation being led by Durham is not an easy task and poses similar challenges as the discovery that numerous Obama officials were unmasking Americans for political purposes ‘weaponizing the system’ against political opponents.

“I’m going back to the maskings,” said Nunes, who added that some measures have been taken to help strengthen protections against unwarranted unmasking.

“Again, that was investigated…Supposedly changes were made (to unmasking laws). But remember, it wasn’t illegal,” he said. He warned, the release of Gen. Michael Flynn’s private phone conversations to the media was “totally illegal, that should be people should be thrown in jail for that.”

However, But I’m sure the trails gone cold and whoever was in charge at the time, killed off that investigation.”

Like Nunes, Sen. Rand Paul , R-Ky., also wants an investigation into whether the National Security Agency.

Although the NSA has denied that Carlson was a target of the operation, the agency has not denied that they didn’t read or listen to his communications or that those communications weren’t delivered to a news agency.

Paul wrote a letter to NSA Director General Paul Nakasone asking for a formal investigation into the matter.

“Mr. Carlson is a journalist, who currently hosts the popular news program Tucker Carlson Tonight, and as such he is to be afforded the freedom of the press protections guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution,” said Paul.

Like Sen. Paul, Nunes is concerned that the NSA under Nakasone is being politicized.

“General Nakasone, who’s the head of the NSA, who already has a whole host of problems being completely politically corrupted. And he’s a very bad apple to go along with all the other bad apples.”

“The bottom line here is is that there’s a massive erosion of the of nearly every institution in this in this country right now,” Nunes warned.

You can follow Sara A. Carter on Twitter @SaraCarterDC

