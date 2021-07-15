https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/07/15/nunes-the-durham-report-is-still-coming-some-obama-officials-will-go-to-prison-n1462139

On Wednesday, Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, was interviewed by Sara Carter on her podcast and said he still expects Justice Department Special Counsel John Durham to release his report on the Obama administration spying on the Trump campaign over the bogus pretext of collusion with Russia. He also said he expects it will result in “prison sentences for some former senior Obama officials.”

Nunes is part of a minority of Republicans who still have faith in the investigation. Many believe the investigation won’t end in justice being served—including President Trump. Last month, Trump described Durham as “seemingly disappeared from the planet.” In May, he released a statement simply asking, “Where’s Durham—whatever happened to the Durham Report?”

In December 2020, Attorney General William Barr appointed U.S. Attorney John Durham as special counsel to protect his investigation from being killed by the Biden administration, because it’s a lot harder to fire a special counsel than a U.S. attorney.

Carter asked Nunes how we can trust that anyone in the Obama administration will be held accountable.

“Where’s John Durham? What happened to William Barr? What about the report,” she asked.

“I just have to have faith ultimately, that there’s that, you know, there was a special counsel created, Durham does have the power. We’re fully expecting him to deliver the report,” Nunes told her. “It may not be as broad as we want it to be. But look, there are some major perpetrators. I think, as you and everybody else know, we’ve made over 14 criminal referrals. That doesn’t mean 14 individuals, that means 14 different criminal referrals involving multiple individuals… And this is one of the challenges.”

Listen to the interview here:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

